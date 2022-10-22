Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball serves up sweet victory in sweep over Elm Creek
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - Axtell volleyball took to the hardwood to go up against Elm Creek in the D1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who grab hold of the 3-0 sweep over Elm Creek to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
KSNB Local4
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver strikes deer with car north of Dalton
DALTON - No one was injured when a driver struck a deer with his vehicle north of Dalton Saturday. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, David Cunningham, of Papillion, Neb., was driving a 2007 gray Hyundai Santa north on Highway 385 when he struck a deer. Cunningham turned around...
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
LINCOLN — Five Nebraska towns, including two with only 100 or so residents apiece, have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors. The funds announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development come...
North Platte Telegraph
Crowd turns out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch week ahead of Halloween
A crowd turned out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch a week ahead of Halloween on a warm fall afternoon. Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
KSNB Local4
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
Kearney Hub
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
News Channel Nebraska
Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park
SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance police investigate two-vehicle accident Monday morning
ALLIANCE - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in AllIance. Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens says a part of Highway 385 was closed due to the accident at approximately 8:56 a.m. An 83-year-old male was driving his car east, approaching an intersection at...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
2 North Platte men arrested on drug distribution allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug distribution allegations following a traffic stop. Police said on Monday at around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possibly intoxicated driver near McDonald Ave. and B St. Officers arrived in the area and eventually located a...
