Scottsbluff, NE

KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition

The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver strikes deer with car north of Dalton

DALTON - No one was injured when a driver struck a deer with his vehicle north of Dalton Saturday. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, David Cunningham, of Papillion, Neb., was driving a 2007 gray Hyundai Santa north on Highway 385 when he struck a deer. Cunningham turned around...
DALTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary

KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park

SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alliance police investigate two-vehicle accident Monday morning

ALLIANCE - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in AllIance. Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens says a part of Highway 385 was closed due to the accident at approximately 8:56 a.m. An 83-year-old male was driving his car east, approaching an intersection at...
ALLIANCE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
