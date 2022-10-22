ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Center Point Football Game Canceled

From Staff Reports The non-region, regular-season finale between Leeds and Center Point has been canceled by mutual decision. The Leeds Green Wave (9-0 overall, 6-0 in 5A Region 6 play) were initially scheduled to travel to Center Point to take on the Center Point High School Eagles (8-1, 5-1 in 6A Region 5), on Friday,  […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Jason Brand (October 21, 2022)

Jason Brand, 52,  passed away on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges. He was a lifelong resident of Trussville & attended Hewitt Trussville High School. He loved this time of year and cheering on the Crimson Tide. He had […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama’s Oyster Harvest off to great start

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on October 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JEFCOED cancels all after-school activities, TCS releases students early due to inclement weather

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) plans to release students early today due to inclement weather TCS released the following statement: “Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Trussville City Schools will release early today, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Buses will run their normal schedule at […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Fatal crash in Leeds claims life of Mississippi man

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leeds on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The Leeds Police Department (LPD) stated Arnold was […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
