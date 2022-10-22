FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leeds-Center Point Football Game Canceled
From Staff Reports The non-region, regular-season finale between Leeds and Center Point has been canceled by mutual decision. The Leeds Green Wave (9-0 overall, 6-0 in 5A Region 6 play) were initially scheduled to travel to Center Point to take on the Center Point High School Eagles (8-1, 5-1 in 6A Region 5), on Friday, […]
Obituary: Elbert Lafayette Huey (January 22, 1939 ~ October 23, 2022)
Elbert Lafayette Huey, 83, of Trussville, Alabama, went to be with our Lord Savior on October 23, 2022, at Trussville Health and Rehab in Trussville, Alabama. He was born January 22, 1939, in Lawley, Alabama, the son of the late Herman Huey and the late Wilda Huey. He was a Salesman at Flowers Baking Company. […]
Obituary: Harvey Gerald Chitty (October 5, 1936 ~ October 19, 2022)
Harvey Gerald Chitty passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 19. He was born and raised in Center Point and went to Hewitt Trussville High School. Harvey enlisted in the Navy and served from 1955 to 1959 on the USS English DD-696 and was so proud to have served his country. He was a […]
Obituary: Jason Brand (October 21, 2022)
Jason Brand, 52, passed away on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges. He was a lifelong resident of Trussville & attended Hewitt Trussville High School. He loved this time of year and cheering on the Crimson Tide. He had […]
Obituary: James Leon Lowery (March 11, 1939 ~ October 18, 2022)
James “Jim” L. Lowery, 83, of Birmingham, passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Birmingham to Seaburn and Nellie Lowery. Jim graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1957. Jim married the love of his life, Janet Cook, and this past April celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Jim and Jan were both members […]
Obituary: Helen Jackson (August 26, 1937 ~ October 16, 2022)
Helen M. Jackson, 85, of Ashville, took her Heavenly flight to her home in Heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2022. She passed at her home in Shoal Creek Valley, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born on August 26, 1937, to G.W. and Pearl […]
Obituary: Eugene Earnest Langner, Jr. (December 11, 1929 ~ October 18, 2022)
Langner, Eugene Earnest, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Higginbotham Langner, his father, Eugene E. Langner, Sr., his mother, Leo Slaton Langner, and a brother, Dr. L. Glenn Langner. Born on December 11, 1929, in Birmingham, Gene […]
Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
HTHS theatre steals the spotlight with play written, directed by student
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Theatre Department presents “Way of the Wanted,” a western murder mystery written and directed by HTHS Senior John Murray. The shows are on Oct. 27 – 29 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, including students […]
Alabama’s Oyster Harvest off to great start
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on October 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ […]
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Obituary: Kenneth Roy Carden (February 5, 1943 ~ October 17, 2022)
“For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creation, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.” Romans 8: 38 & 39 Kenneth Roy […]
JEFCOED cancels all after-school activities, TCS releases students early due to inclement weather
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) plans to release students early today due to inclement weather TCS released the following statement: “Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Trussville City Schools will release early today, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Buses will run their normal schedule at […]
Two injured in crash that claims Springville man’s life
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Springville man on Monday, Oct. 17, at approximately 4:38 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jos E. Hoehn Jr., 86, was fatally injured when the 2020 Kia Soul in which he was a passenger was […]
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
Fatal crash in Leeds claims life of Mississippi man
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leeds on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The Leeds Police Department (LPD) stated Arnold was […]
Human remains found in ‘freshly dug grave’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Human remains were found in a “freshly dug grave” on Friday, October 21, at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive to perform a welfare check on a male whose family […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-59 SB in St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, has caused a lane closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 159-mile marker before Exit 166: US231 in Oneonta is currently blocked and […]
