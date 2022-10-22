Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Thayer Central volleyball upsets Sutton to claim subdistrict C2-8 title
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Sutton volleyball hosted second-seed Thayer Central in the championship match of the subdistrict C2-8 tournament Tuesday. The Titans beat the Fillies 3-2 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball wins five-set thriller in subdistrict semis over Adams Central
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball took to the hardwood against Adams Central Monday in the C1-9 sub district semifinals. After five sets, it was the Crusaders who cruised to a 3-2 win over the Patriots to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps Kenesaw in subdistrict semifinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia volleyball took to the court against Kenesaw in the D1-8 sub district semi finals. In the end, the Hawkettes advance on after grabbing hold of a 3-0 sweep over the Blue Devils. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.
KSNB Local4
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the...
2022 Nebraska vs. Illinois game at a glance
Nebraska looks to break a two year losing streak vs. Illinois when the Illini come to Lincoln on October 29th. Here are some thoughts based entirely on the Fanalytix image only.
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll
Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
After a hefty 16 events last week, this week was relatively lighter for Husker athletics with only 10. This week’s winner continued her stellar season, improving her game even more compared to last week. Her most recent two outings culminated in the best week of her career thus far.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
mountonline.org
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
