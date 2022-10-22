Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KSNB Local4
Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois. The Huskers will be without Henrich for the season as Nebraska looks to slow down a red-hot Illinois team that enters the week ranked 17th in the country.
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After months of investigating stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska, a multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to the arrests of several people. On June 27, 2022, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef happening in...
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
etxview.com
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
