FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four
SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ashley Sturzoiu hits milestone, Buford rolls into Final Four matchup with North Gwinnett
BUFORD — Ashley Sturzoiu reached a career milestone Tuesday night as Buford’s volleyball team defeated East Coweta 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals. Sturzoiu had a team-high 19 kills, and also recorded the 1,000th dig of her high school career.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season
Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators. Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. Harrison Volleyball, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals
Scenes from Buford vs. Lambert volleyball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood sweeps 4-AAAAAAA cross country championships
CONYERS — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams put together strong performances Saturday to sweep the titles at the Region 4-AAAAAAA Championships. The Broncos’ Allie Wardle was the girls individual champion with a time of 19 minutes, 16.00 seconds, and teammate Macy Felton was third in 19:38.40 as the girls took first place with 25 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Parkview. Archer was a distant third at 104 in the girls standings, followed by Grayson in fourth at 111.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns
CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Wesleyan come up short in state quarterfinals
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals. Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek racks up Region 8-AAAAAAA cross country titles
CONYERS — Mill Creek’s cross country teams finished atop the team and individual leaderboards at Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Championships. The Hawks won the boys title with 29 points (Dacula was second at 45) and had the individual champion in Luke Kalarickal, whose time of 16 minutes, 4.00 seconds was 28 seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Gavin Mathieu was third in 16:47.30, and Mill Creek also put Caiden Hall (seventh, 17:13.40), Dylan Lucas (eighth, 17:22.00), Jack Tillman (10th, 17:26.20), Benjamin Brandstetter (14th, 17:58.90) and Tanner Tucker (20th, 18:18.20) in the top 20.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades
Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami
Another night game for the Seminoles which has become a trend in 2022.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season
Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event. Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia grad student defies medical expectations, 25 years after devastating diagnosis
ATLANTA - Linseigh Green of Johns Creek, Georgia, has spent 25 years defying the odds, a survivor of a harrowing intestinal disease known as Necrotizing Enterocolitis, or NEC. "I was diagnosed with NEC when I was two weeks old," Green said. "But, from the moment that I was born, I was sick. I went straight from the delivery room to the NICU."
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
