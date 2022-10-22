Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball serves up sweet victory in sweep over Elm Creek
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - Axtell volleyball took to the hardwood to go up against Elm Creek in the D1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who grab hold of the 3-0 sweep over Elm Creek to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps Kenesaw in subdistrict semifinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia volleyball took to the court against Kenesaw in the D1-8 sub district semi finals. In the end, the Hawkettes advance on after grabbing hold of a 3-0 sweep over the Blue Devils. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1933, the ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’ has been serving up coney dogs and more in downtown Grand Island. Started by George Katrouzos’s grandfather, the business has been passed down through the years, and now it’s George’s turn to run the show.
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska
The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
foxnebraska.com
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
Comments / 0