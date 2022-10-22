ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cloud, NE

KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
ROSELAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24

Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts

LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1933, the ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’ has been serving up coney dogs and more in downtown Grand Island. Started by George Katrouzos’s grandfather, the business has been passed down through the years, and now it’s George’s turn to run the show.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska

The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
FAIRFIELD, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era

A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
PROSSER, NE
KSNB Local4

Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE

