Walker pit-stopped at the Dawsonville, Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Tuesday morning and spoke with voters on key issues. Crowds gathered under the pavilion up the hill from the Racing Hall of Fame and cheered as Republican candidate Herschel Walker delivered his speech. He touched on many of the major issues his platform aims to address if he is elected to the United States Senate. Walker is currently running against Democratic incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.

DAWSONVILLE, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO