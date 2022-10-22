Read full article on original website
Kickoff for UGA-Vols top 3 showdown is set
ATHENS — The Nov. 5, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between top three teams will be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 67-45-1...
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
Herschel Walker holds Unite Georgia bus stop rally in Dawsonville
Walker pit-stopped at the Dawsonville, Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Tuesday morning and spoke with voters on key issues. Crowds gathered under the pavilion up the hill from the Racing Hall of Fame and cheered as Republican candidate Herschel Walker delivered his speech. He touched on many of the major issues his platform aims to address if he is elected to the United States Senate. Walker is currently running against Democratic incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge
DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
Hall County School Board votes on Lyman Hall expansion
The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with renovation and expansion plans for Lyman Hall Elementary school. Phase one of the expansion will include renovating the southern wing of the school and adding a second level. This will provide 20 new classrooms that can host 300 additional students. Current plans also seek to add another common area, support spaces for students and teachers and will expand the existing cafeteria. The expansion looks to add 36,000-square-feet to the existing building.
Funeral services set Wednesday for retired Homer fire chief
A man who has been referred to as “an institution” in Homer will be remembered in funeral services Wednesday. Mack Edwin Garrison Jr., 68, of Homer died Sunday, Oct. 23. The owner of Mack and Buck’s Towing, he was retired fire chief of Homer Fire Department, an honorary deputy sheriff, member of Phi Delta Lodge 148, and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
Truett McConnell University Receives $3 Million for Charles F. Stanley Global Impact Center
Truett McConnel University recently received a $3 million gift to endow a faculty chair, Dr. Charles F. Stanley, Chair of Theology, and fund the Global Impact Center. The Global Impact Center will be in Miller Hall, the building which serves as the centerpiece of the TMU campus. According to a...
Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase
A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
A look at the Hall County Commission District 1 race
Voters in South Hall County will find the District 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners on their ballot in this year's midterm elections. The District 1 position will be on the ballot this year as Republican incumbent Kathy Cooper runs against Democratic candidate Laura Colaninno. District 1 covers a majority of the land in South Hall County, east of Flowery Branch. The position sits among three other district seats.
Hall County to unveil real 'Goat Rock' in time for election day
Hall County's mythical Goat Rock will become a real object this year just in time for the 2022 midterm elections. According to a press release from the county, the Goat Rock was a myth intended for those who did not fare well in elections. "Goat Rock has been a long-standing...
Fifth-annual Baldwin Fall Festival fills downtown with activities, crowds
Downtown Baldwin was filled with activity Saturday as the expanded Baldwin Fall Festival spread across into the new downtown park and down Airport Road. Now in its fifth year, the festival offered free activities throughout the day, including numerous games for children, pumpkin bowling, ski ball, chalk art, visits from Heroes in Force, free concerts, cornhole, a Wiffle Ball tournament hosted by Baldwin Fire Department, and more.
Distracted driving leads to major drug bust in Cornelia
A driver looking at his cell phone led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs late Sunday in Cornelia. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts said officers pulled over a truck that was maneuvering erratically on Ga. 385 near RaceTrac. During the traffic stop, a large...
Hall County Health Department phone lines temporarily down
The Hall County Health Department is currently experiencing a technical outage with the phone lines. The outage includes Children with Special Needs and Women in Children (WIC) departments. It is unknown how long the outage will remain in effect. To reach the Hall County Health Department or WIC please call...
Lawrenceville Arts Commission searches for artists and designs for downtown mural
The Lawrenceville Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit designs for a community mural along Buford Drive in Downtown Lawrenceville. Artists have until Dec. 2 to submit their designs to the art commission. In a statement, the Lawrenceville Arts Commission said the chosen artist will be paid $200 for their work. However, artists will have to provide their own supplies.
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
