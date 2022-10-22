Read full article on original website
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for Week 11
VESTAVIA HILLS (5-4) AT HELENA (6-3) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 59-18 in a home game; Helena lost 47-14 at home to Benjamin Russell. The skinny: The Rebels will play Austin in Decatur next week to open the Class 7A...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
See top storylines, predictions for AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 tournament
The 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state championship tournament starts on Tuesday with 56 teams competing for championships in seven classes. Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday with championships scheduled for the Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Washington County High School volleyball team will have a game with Donoho School on October 25, 2022, 10:00:00.
Joseph Goodman: Where the beer is free, pride comes at a cost
The free beer was all gone when the playoff game between Birmingham Legion FC and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds went to penalty kicks. Floated kegs and sinking dreams. Legion lost 8-7 in the shootout to decide its first-round playoff game on Sunday at Protective Stadium. It was glorious misery for Birmingham. A record attendance of 10,227 fans were there to support Legion and celebrate the team’s first-ever home playoff game. They served up free beer for the supporters’ section, those crazy fools, and if nothing else comes from the legacy of this game then it needs to be more free beer tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow.
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early; all after school activities cancelled. Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Bessemer City...
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”
Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
