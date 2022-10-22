ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

foleysportstourism.com

Foley Welcomes Sun Belt Championships and New Teams

Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Band of the Week: Daphne High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Daphne High School School Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week nine of Friday Night Football Fever! Head Drum Major Ashleigh Kiesel leads the 160 member band known as “The Sound of the Eastern Shore” which is the largest student group on campus. The band consistently receives […]
DAPHNE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November

Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
SARALAND, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County

In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
