3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
foleysportstourism.com
Foley Welcomes Sun Belt Championships and New Teams
Foley Sports Tourism will be welcoming three Sun Belt Conference Championships this year and with them four new teams to the city. James Madison University, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi are already making an impact across all the Sun Belt athletic programs in their inaugural year with the conference. Those qualifying for the Sun Belt Championships in cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball will be traveling to Foley to compete for their respective titles.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blount football player reunited with championship rings years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heartwarming story, a former Blount football player was reunited with his high school championship rings. Higel Harris says he lost the two rings years ago after they slipped off his fingers during a Mardi Gras parade. Well, last week a unique discovery led to a...
Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority, the sports tourism agency for Mobile, reported the organization generated $14.3 million for the economy during the fiscal year from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022. MSA “attracted, supported and/or hosted” 30 sports events during the most recent fiscal year. Of the 30 events, 22 sports were featured […]
Band of the Week: Daphne High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Daphne High School School Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week nine of Friday Night Football Fever! Head Drum Major Ashleigh Kiesel leads the 160 member band known as “The Sound of the Eastern Shore” which is the largest student group on campus. The band consistently receives […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
utv44.com
Williamson HS alumni to speak at MCPSS meeting but shut down for not following policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School alumni attended the Mobile County School Board meeting on Monday, looking for answers about when Williamson High School is going to get its own football stadium. Alumni told NBC 15 that they’re being taken in circles and the most frustrating part of...
Fairhope second Alabama city to say ‘No’ to hosting medical marijuana dispensary
City leaders in Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort did not face any opposition over the potential of opening a medical marijuana dispensary within their respective cities. “No public comments, nothing,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, whose council voted last week to allow for a dispensary within city limits.
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
Bridge construction 'official,' but lawsuit seeks to halt project
Toll company seeking injunction to halt construction of Gulf Shores bridge. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft happily reported at the end of the Oct. 17 council work session that the confirmation of a new bridge was “official” but he also offered this caveat.
Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
UWF Engineering Department to be named following $1 million donation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida will have a new name for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering after a $1 million gift from Drs. Muhammad and Fatema Rashid. “Education transforms a person as an artist transforms a piece of paper to a beautiful piece of art,” said Dr. Muhammad Rashid. […]
AL.com
