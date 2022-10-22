Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakers lose to Blazers, remain winless thanks to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were at home for a Sunday matinee against the up-and-coming Portland Trail Blazers. The winless Lakers were in an early must-win situation with a 0-2 record after losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. This game is interesting because last year’s loss...
Reactions: Devon and Leah Still are Rulers of the Jungle before Bengals-Falcons game
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah were Rulers of the Jungle before Sunday's Week 7 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Many Bengals fans wore Devon's No. 75 to the game to pay tribute. A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012,...
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
Georgia Tech interim coach updates Jeff Sims' status, discusses QB plans for this weekend
The Seminoles will have to prepare to face three different quarterbacks.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0