ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

Highland students pack meals for families in Africa

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iGrd_0iiZwfzX00
Fifth-graders Savannah Jones, left, and Stella Stefanopoulos scoop out rice and soy as they work with classmates Friday to package meal bags for children in East Africa at Highland Elementary School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Highland Elementary School packed bags of soy and rice for families in Africa on Friday in conjunction with Owensboro Christian Church and International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES), based out of Indiana.

“We believe that it is important that our students learn to serve others,” said Ellie Humphrey, Highland’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinator. “Our students are partnering with an organization called IDES to pack meals for individuals affected by famine, drought and food insecurities in East Africa.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Parents raise concerns about gender support policy at New Prairie schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new support plan for students who identify as transgender or nonbinary is creating an uproar for many parents in LaPorte County, Indiana.Emotions were high at a recent school board meeting for the New Prairie United School Corporation. Under the district's gender support plan, students in kindergarten through 12th grade who identify as transgender or nonbinary can sign documents informing their school of their preferred identity, which would not have to be disclosed to parents or guardians.The policy also allows students to access to restrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their gender identity.The plan was first introduced...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
MICHIANA, MI
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
MUNSTER, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
valpotorch.com

Off-season farmers market offers fresh produce, artwork

Starting Oct. 23, students and the Valpo community will get a surprise when they walk into Uptown Café. Debuting for the first time this year at Uptown, The Off-Season Market offers fresh produce and hand-made art to the greater Valpo community in the winter as a way to emulate the feel of outdoor summer farmers markets. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop by, especially students with Uptown Café only a block away from campus.
VALPARAISO, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Prairie Parents Air Concerns About Transgender Bathroom Policy

(New Carlisle, IN) - Over 125 people packed the Olive Elementary school gym Monday night. Following their regular board meeting, New Prairie School Board members held what they call a “Let’s Talk” session regarding the school district’s bathroom policy for transgender students. In August, district leadership...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
austintalks.org

Get a free mammogram this month

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Loretto Hospital is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured residents of Austin throughout the month of October. Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer among all women. While the incidence of breast cancer is slightly lower among Black women than...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WGN TV

Man wanted after Hammond bank robbed Monday

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man is wanted by police following a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Hammond. At around 2:35 p.m., police received a call of a bank robbery at a Centier Bank branch, located in the 5400 block of Hohman Avenue. A man implied he had a weapon...
HAMMOND, IN
14news.com

Two hurt in Evansville dog attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
EVANSVILLE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
254
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy