Highland students pack meals for families in Africa

Fifth-graders Savannah Jones, left, and Stella Stefanopoulos scoop out rice and soy as they work with classmates Friday to package meal bags for children in East Africa at Highland Elementary School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Highland Elementary School packed bags of soy and rice for families in Africa on Friday in conjunction with Owensboro Christian Church and International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES), based out of Indiana.

“We believe that it is important that our students learn to serve others,” said Ellie Humphrey, Highland’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinator. “Our students are partnering with an organization called IDES to pack meals for individuals affected by famine, drought and food insecurities in East Africa.”