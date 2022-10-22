Second-half collapse sees Lake Dallas fall 24-20 to Frisco Emerson

Buy Now Lake Dallas wide receiver Niki Gray (1) uses a stiffarm during a game against Frisco Memorial earlier this season. Gray scored a 41-yard touchdown during the Falcons' 24-20 loss to Frisco Emerson on Friday night. Al Key/DRC

CORINTH — A game of two halves capped off by a 20-point comeback led to Lake Dallas' second loss of the season Friday night as it fell 24-20 to Frisco Emerson.

Friday's loss comes off the back of the Falcons' first loss of the season to Argyle 30-14 two weeks prior. Lake Dallas (6-2, 2-2 in district) led the Mavericks 20-0 at the half and subsequently gave up 24 unanswered points to Emerson (8-1, 4-1) in the second half. The Mavericks trailed the entire game until scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.