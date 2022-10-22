Read full article on original website
Rams and Storm boys make state soccer field
The 12-team boys’ Class 5A state soccer tournament brackets were released Sunday, and both City of Vision teams made the cut, although barely. The Rio Rancho boys and Cleveland boys secured the final two slots, 11 and 12, respectively. Rio Rancho boys. Cibola 1, Rams 0: At another team’s...
Cleveland girls are No. 1 seed for state soccer
Cleveland senior defenders Julianne Crump (11) and Ava Lowe (20) lend goalkeeper Brooke Keene some help in the loss last week at Volcano Vista. (Herron photo) The 12-team Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament brackets were released Sunday, and, as many expected, the one-loss Cleveland High School girls team is the No. 1 seed.
No. 12 Storm boys beat No. 5 Albuquerque High, 1-0
ALBUQUERQUE — Avenging a loss at their last state soccer tournament appearance, the 12th-seeded Cleveland High boys defeated No. 5 Albuquerque High 1-0 Tuesday afternoon. Storm head coach Shaun Gill remembered that 2019 semifinal loss to the Bulldogs, a 3-2 setback in overtime. Tuesday’s starting goalkeeper Joaquin Armijo was a seventh-grader that fall; only current senior Brayan Ramirez was on that ’19 squad.
City of Vision championship game is Friday night
Of course you are, and you have been since August. But tomorrow night, you’d better get to Lightning Bolt Stadium early, because it’s time for the annual City of Vision championship game: Rio Rancho at Cleveland. This game decides the City of Vison’s best team. In the...
Big volleyball match on tap Tuesday at Cleveland High
It’s over! Celebrating the match’s final point in their exciting 3-2 victory over Cibola Tuesday evening are Ella Lopez (10), Kiya Wilson (5), Ashleigh Meyer (3), Ceci Vance (12), Kiya Wilson (4) and Ceci Gomez (8). (Herron photo) The city’s varsity volleyball teams, coming off victories over Cibola...
Are you ready to PLAY some football?
Rio Rancho’s own Duke City Gladiators have tryouts Friday and Saturday. Visit dukecitygladiators.com for more information, as well as the team’s 2023 schedule.
Cleveland nabs top honors at NM band pageant
Cleveland High School grabbed top honors in the NM Pageant of Bands in the 5A division. The high school also won first in People’s Choice, brass, woodwinds, percussion, soloist and color guard. Rio Rancho High School placed third. Organ Mountain finished second. Rio Rancho High School’s stadium was loaded...
Drivers are still speeding in Albuquerque, despite cameras
Back in May, when the city of Albuquerque decided to place cameras on roadways prone to speeders, the goal was to slow everybody down. But the latest numbers, four months into the Automated Speed Enforcement program, reveal we’ve got a lot of miles per hour to go. First, some...
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
Colder days, humidify to stay warm
Today won’t be as cold as yesterday but the low will still be in the 30s. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sunny skies and less wind today! Temperatures will warm up several degrees (but will still be below average for late October).”. It is hard to stay warm...
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
Rio Rancho Fall Festival was a hit
Kids running around in costumes, adults chasing after them, Hocus Pocus and scary dudes in masks. That was the City of Rio Rancho’s Fall Festival. Hundreds of people enjoyed pumpkin carving, candy, food trucks and good music at Campus Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. People also got to see...
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
