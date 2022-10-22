Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
New traffic signal activated to help driving conditions near Nellis AFB housing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new traffic signal is active with the goal of helping driving conditions near the housing for Nellis Air Force Base. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nellis Air Force Base Commander Col. Johsua D. Demotts helped turned on the lights at Craig Road and Salmon Drive on Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
CCFD: No victims inside structure fire on Valley View, Spring Mountain
The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a structure fire on Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]
news3lv.com
Clark County Fire Department responds to building fire near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire on Sunday. At about 3:31 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 3600 block of Valley View. According to the report, the initial caller stated black smoke was coming...
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
news3lv.com
Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Craig Road at Bravita. The officials reported that at around 5:06 p.m. a black Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle. The officials confirmed that the motorcyclist died at...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
news3lv.com
Get your car cooler-weather ready
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The price of everything is rising, and the last thing you need is car troubles caused by the cold. Here with some tips to get your car cooler weather-ready is the owner of universal motorcars, Victor Botnari.
news3lv.com
1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m. According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision. The...
Las Vegas bus driver to not face charges according to the District Attorney
According to a release, a 46-year-old bus driver was arrested Monday. The arrest stems from an investigation by the CCSD Police Department in September 2022.
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
news3lv.com
2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
Eater
A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson
A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
1 person dies after single vehicle crash in Henderson
Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
