Clark County, NV

8 News Now

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Get your car cooler-weather ready

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The price of everything is rising, and the last thing you need is car troubles caused by the cold. Here with some tips to get your car cooler weather-ready is the owner of universal motorcars, Victor Botnari.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Combined Restaurant and Indoor Pickleball Court Is Opening in Henderson

A new three-acre, multi-level property will soon open in Henderson as Chicken N Pickle. The entertainment complex will offer a restaurant, a dog park, and pickleball courts. Lately, it seems the Las Vegas Valley loves pairing food with recreation. The Valley is already home to a couple of arcade bars. There’s also a handful of axe-throwing bars. And a new bar and restaurant, Flights opens this fall, as a place where groups can throw darts while they dine. Chicken N Pickle at the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, will have several air-conditioned pickleball courts when it opens in late 2023.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
LAS VEGAS, NV

