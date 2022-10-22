ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

9-5-4-4

(nine, five, four, four)

The Associated Press

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
KINGMAN, AZ
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Students to receive new coats in 2 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats. According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state. Scott and Morgan counties are currently federally designated as distressed. “Students in our distressed counties face unique challenges, and these new winter coats will provide a source of warmth and comfort for years to come while alleviating financial stress for families during this season,” Lee said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. “We always knew that this would be a close race,” Whitmer told reporters after the debate. “This is a great state but it’s a divided state at times. I take no person, no vote, or no community for granted.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

In-person early voting begins in WVa ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians who want to vote in person before Election Day can start casting ballots Wednesday at their local courthouses and other community polling locations. Early voting is available in all 55 counties in West Virginia until Nov. 5, three days before the Nov. 8 election. Voters will be tasked with making decisions on candidates in local, state and congressional races. They will also consider four amendments to the state constitution — a rarity for a state without a ballot initiative process. The last time voters considered an amendment on the ballot was an abortion-related question in 2018. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and GOP state legislative leaders have clashed over Amendment 2, which would give state lawmakers the ability to eliminate a business and inventory tax along with the vehicle tax.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” “I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul’s push to send millions to abortion providers to expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients. Hochul labeled Zeldin an “election denier” and “climate change denier” as she tried to link him to Trump, who enjoyed little support in New York. “In Lee Zeldin’s world, you overthrow the results of elections you don’t agree with,” Hochul said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

