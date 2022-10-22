ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Nick Patterson, Hogan Denny lead Mooresville past Lebanon in Class 4A sectional opener

By Tyler Hart
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwVDy_0iiZvCcn00

Nick Patterson and the Mooresville Pioneers shook off a rough start to their Class 4A sectional first round game against Lebanon on Friday night.

The Pioneers turned the ball over twice early, including a pick-six by Patterson, but the quarterback and his team bounced back.

Patterson ran for three touchdowns and connected with Hogan Denny for a score as Mooresville defeated Lebanon 34-24 to advance to the sectional semifinal round next week.

“It was a pretty tough start for us,” Mooresville coach Mike Gillin said. “We made some mistakes. We preached all week that we couldn't make mental mistakes but we made a bunch that first half. Give our kids credit though – Nick and the boys stayed in there and played hard and got the lead at halftime and got two touchdowns up. That was huge for us.”

Mooresville (8-2), which won its third straight game, will next play Brebeuf Jesuit (6-3) in the semifinal round.

The Pioneers got a big boost by the return of wide receiver Hogan Denny, an Indiana University baseball commit, from an injury that caused him to miss several weeks. Denny returned to catch nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Led by Patterson and Denny, Mooresville scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead into halftime.

“The 16-point lead made it a lot more relaxing at halftime then it would have been in a one-touchdown game,” Gillin said. “They’ve got all those athletes. They can take it to the house any time. I was very impressed with their team. They were really good.”

Lebanon (6-4) had a five-game win streak snapped last week with a 30-14 loss to Western Boone.

Patterson completed 20 of 32 passes for 185 yards and his touchdown pass to Denny. He ran 18 times for 85 yards and three scores, including a late touchdown in the fourth to secure the win.

“The (last) drive was huge because it put us up two scores again and we didn’t turn it over or get any crazy penalties,” Gillin said. “Good win for us. We get to go forward. I’m wore out.”

Mooresville at Lebanon football

Photos from Tyler Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KJgu_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469ZgS_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc0mF_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T16g_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3n6L_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TqnN_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBefk_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTpsI_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2FHA_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Yye7_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0ePN_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2l13_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE4cJ_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mX1f3_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCszc_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su01O_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXyN1_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQRy0_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzKva_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dnWo_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ga6vs_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yc3Ek_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DdOv_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUx3u_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PV4iN_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxIbY_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc7WZ_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQfMD_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXVfZ_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ6Qx_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcgMv_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb7w6_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUCV5_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YFxv_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjcqI_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQUbt_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBy4z_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMVDs_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWwnD_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5YJz_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vE8h_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiB7x_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZUax_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J88c7_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SDWk_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxt7F_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPDdW_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNHl6_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiwb2_0iiZvCcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUu9r_0iiZvCcn00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia softball Super Regional recap

The new Super Regional format for Georgia High School softball created lots of excitement this past weekend as teams battled for the right to advance to the Elite 8 of their respective classifications. Here is a recap of some of the key action. Buford overcomes first loss off season to advance The ...
GEORGIA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville resident to run again in Marine Corps Marathon

Joe Forgey had not run any marathons in 30 years. That changed after the Noblesville resident decided to watch his daughter, Jordan Huffman, run in the Marine Corps Marathon when her Marine husband was not able to go. “I thought, ‘He’s gone, I’ll go to Camp Lejeune, N.C. and run...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

City of Westfield OKs $1.86M contract to upgrade turf fields

Westfield has approved a $1.86 million contract with an Ohio-based company to replace four outdoor artificial turf fields at the Grand Park Sports Complex. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission approved the contract with The Motz Group, which will replace Fields 2 to 5 at Grand Park with work scheduled to be completed by mid-Feburary, according to the city. The company, which is based in Cincinnati, will remove the existing turf and install the new turf with a 50 percent payment due Jan. 2, 2023, a 40 percent payment due Feb. 1 and the remaining balance due upon substantial completion, according to the approved contract.
WESTFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running (Lebanon School Board)

I’m an incumbent candidate for the Lebanon Community School Corporation Board of Trustees and I want to tell you why I am not running for this position. I’m not running because it is affirming and enjoyable to be yelled at and disparaged in public. I’m not running because I have a hidden agenda to implement or because our school district has no problems. I’m also not running for the incredible pay and benefits that we receive.
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy