The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September. “Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.” The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation...

19 MINUTES AGO