The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Textile Sector Facing 4 Big Problems: ITMF
The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September. “Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.” The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation...
Kaeser introduces new compressor controls
Compressed air systems specialist Kaeser Kompressoren, which this year celebrates its 40th birthday, has revealed a new operating panel for three of its Mobilair compressor models at the Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany. Its new operating panel with a rotary switch is fitted to the Mobilair M125, M171 and M255...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Stocks rose on Wall Street as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies
Manitou reveals electric product range
Manitou has launched a range of new products at the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Germany, including two additions to its electric articulated boom series, with 16m and 18m models to add to the existing 20m working height 200 ATJ e. The company has also introduced a safety pack with a...
Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma
Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa will highlight its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines. The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power...
Takeuchi compact excavators take centre stage
Three new Takeuchi compact excavators have been showcased at this year’s Bauma construction equipment exhibition in Munich, Germany. The manufacturer, supported by its German distributor Schafer, is exhibiting the TB335R - which was launched last month, and the new TB350R and TB395W models at stand FN1116/2 in the Open Air North site.
