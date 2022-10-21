Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Harrel Wayne Hungate
77 years old and a Resident of McLeansboro, IL passed away at 6:05 P.M. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Harre Funeral Home, McLeansboro, IL. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Harre...
wrul.com
Ashley Ann Roberts
Ashley Ann Roberts, 41, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born on February 10, 1981, the daughter of Daniel Edward and Julia Ann (Williams) Mitchell. Ashley was a Special Education teacher, and enjoyed serving children with special needs. She loved singing was excellent at it. However, her biggest love was spending time with her children.
wrul.com
Karen S. Pfister
Karen S. Pfister, 75, of Carmi passed away at 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 12, 1946 the daughter of Ray and Louella (Higgs) Suttle. Karen married James F. Pfister, Jr. on April 23, 1993. For the past 14 years, Karen has owned and operated Pfister Realty and was an excellent Broker. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with Jim and was a member of the Carmi Country Club.
wrul.com
Bobby L. Hancock
Bobby L. Hancock, 44, of Carmi passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Carmi on July 13, 1978 the son of Sonia (Downen) Churchwell and Robert Lee Hancock. Bobby worked various jobs from pouring concrete to working in the oil field. Bobby is survived by his...
wrul.com
Lane, Delaney, Erwin And Skaggs Win The Fall Rotary Contest
The Carmi Rotary held their Fall Trivia Contest Saturday October 22nd. The winners of the event were the Tri-County Terrors which includes members Lee Lane, Sean Dulaney, Mike Erwin and Jeff Skaggs. Second place team was Triviadaurus which includes members Kyle Ingram, Leslie Prince Jolley, Dave Jenkins and Jeanne Jenkins.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – October 24, 2022
Back on Friday the Carmi-White County Bulldog football team fell at home to the Flora Wolves by a final score of 30-24. The win for Flora improved their record to 5-4 and allowed them to sneak into the IHSA playoffs. The loss for the Bulldogs dropped their record to 7-2 to end the regular season, and it affected their playoff seeding. Carmi was granted the #8 seed in the southern 2A playoff bracket, and they will host the Athen Warriors at home on Saturday at 2 PM. The Warriors are also 7-2, they finished the regular season as the #5 ranked team in 1A, before being elevated to 2A for the postseason. If the Bulldogs win, they will travel to Decatur or Chester in round 2. Four other Black Diamond Conference teams will play in the playoffs next week. Sesser-Valier will host Central A&M in the 7/10 matchup in the 1A south bracket. The Fairfield Mules will travel to Virden North Mac in the 5/12 matchup in 2A, and the 2 seed Johnston City Indians will host 15 seeded Flora.
wrul.com
On To The Playoffs
Week 9 did not go the way the Carmi-White County Bulldogs, or their fans would’ve liked. Carmi ends their regular season with a 30-24 loss to fall to 7-2. For the fans who were in attendance or those who watched/listened from home, you have to give Flora credit for how they played. With their backs against the wall, fighting for their playoff lives, they came into Carmi and pulled the upset.
wrul.com
Aggravated Battery Sent Three To Jail Over The Weekend
A Carmi man appeared in court this morning after being in the White County Jail over the weekend. Jason D Townsend 49, of Summit Street was arrested by officers with the Carmi Police Department on Saturday October 22nd at 706 Sixth Street for Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice. Townsend is being held without bond until his next court appearance on November 2nd.
wrul.com
Grogan Arrested On Three Warrants For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
Violating an order of protection has landed a Carmi man in the White County Jail. On September 9th three warrants, all for Violation of Order of Protection, were issued for 43 year old Robert E Grogan. On Friday October 21st, Grogan was arrested on the warrants at 812 Fackney Street. All three warrants were $500 cash bond each. An arraignment for Grogan is scheduled for November 21st at 9:30 a.m.
