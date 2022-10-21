Back on Friday the Carmi-White County Bulldog football team fell at home to the Flora Wolves by a final score of 30-24. The win for Flora improved their record to 5-4 and allowed them to sneak into the IHSA playoffs. The loss for the Bulldogs dropped their record to 7-2 to end the regular season, and it affected their playoff seeding. Carmi was granted the #8 seed in the southern 2A playoff bracket, and they will host the Athen Warriors at home on Saturday at 2 PM. The Warriors are also 7-2, they finished the regular season as the #5 ranked team in 1A, before being elevated to 2A for the postseason. If the Bulldogs win, they will travel to Decatur or Chester in round 2. Four other Black Diamond Conference teams will play in the playoffs next week. Sesser-Valier will host Central A&M in the 7/10 matchup in the 1A south bracket. The Fairfield Mules will travel to Virden North Mac in the 5/12 matchup in 2A, and the 2 seed Johnston City Indians will host 15 seeded Flora.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO