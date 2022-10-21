ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban

A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

2 great white sharks ping off Virginia coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two great white sharks appear to be spending their fall break off the Virginia coast. According to The Virginian-Pilot and WAVY, nonprofit ocean research group OCEARCH said a tracking device for Bob, a 13.3-foot adult male shark weighing more than 1,300 pounds, pinged Sunday morning off Virginia Beach. That evening, Tancook, an almost 10-foot-long, 715-pound juvenile male, also pinged nearby.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

