Downtown Riverhead was packed for Halloween Fest ’22 yesterday. The day’s activities included coffin races on Griffing Avenue, trick-or-treating along Main Street, pumpkin painting and the grand finale, a big after-dark parade featuring all sorts of ghouls, goblins, zombies and monsters. Throngs of spectators jammed the sidewalks from Griffing Avenue to East Avenue to watch the parade.
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
One-Act Play Festival ‘Halloween Edition’ heads to Northport
Halloween comes around a week early to the Playhouse at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport as it plays host to the 13th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival – “Halloween Edition.” The new plays that make up this year’s festival all share something in common. Each embraces the strange, sometimes scary aspects associated with All Hallows Eve, whether as a comedy or drama.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
Kids Korner: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold a Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hunt around the Hatchery & Aquarium in search of a different item starting with each letter of the alphabet. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.
Port Jeff historical society hosts 34th annual country auction at Mather museum
Beneath gorgeous weather on the grounds of the historic Mather House Museum, The Historical Society of Greater Port Jefferson hosted its 34th annual outdoor country auction on Saturday, Oct. 15. The country auction is a yearly local tradition that has endured for over three decades due to its unique format....
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage
It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
Little Fish restaurant opens in Southold at Kenney’s Beach
Little Fish in Southold. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Little Fish, the new restaurant from the owners of Montauk’s beloved 668 The Gig Shack, has opened in Southold. The restaurant, which overlooks the Long Island Sound at Kenney’s Beach, is in the completely renovated space that once occupied Elbow East. A bright new coat of paint — both inside and out — pops with bold colors, the exterior accented with a green trim and the interior awash with blues and yellows, greens and pinks, all inspired by the gorgeous sunsets at Kenney’s. It’s light and airy and bursting with potential.
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
SCCC Selden presents ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ through Oct. 23
The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change is a musical revue celebrating the mating game. Directed by Marie Danvers, his crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.”
Port Jefferson School District hosts first of three scheduled bond tours
Port Jefferson School District administrators led a guided tour for more than a dozen community members Tuesday, Oct. 18, showcasing some of the facilities that will be on the ballot this December. Voters will decide Monday, Dec. 12, upon two landmark ballot initiatives, Propositions 1 and 2, totaling approximately $25...
What’s for sale on the Bayview Peninsula, Southold
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. This week, we’re looking at homes on the Bayview...
Times … and dates: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022
*See more events on our Halloween calendar on this website. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.
Watch: ACCEPT Performs With Two Singers In Patchogue, New York
German/American heavy metal legends ACCEPT played the last two concerts of their fall 2022 North American tour with the band’s longtime frontman Mark Tornillo sharing lead vocals with Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER). The October 21 show at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York and the Oct…
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
