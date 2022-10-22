Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
abc17news.com
Columbia police arrest man following barricade situation on Lyon Street
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a potential hostage situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lyon Street. Police shut down Lyon Street from Circus Avenue to Fifth Street. A man was arrested after police had to use force inside the building, according to Lt. Scott...
Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Saturday with four felonies for allegedly shooting at a clerk outside a Casey's General Store. The post Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia
Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Three men injured after shots fired incident in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Three men were injured with gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired Friday night in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hitt and Locust Street at 11:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found a...
abc17news.com
Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
kwos.com
Traffic calming being considered for Columbia’s Garth
Complaints about speeding on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have prompted the city to propose a traffic calming project. The city will hold an informal open house about the project Tuesday evening from 6-7 at city hall. Residents and motorists will be able to review design proposals on the $30,000 plan and speak to Public Works staff. The city has the funding for the project on Garth, between Stewart and Broadway.
Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Parent asks for more transparency after law enforcement sent to Rock Bridge High School for possibly armed student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation
A north Columbia elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell. The post Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man confesses to setting apartment on fire in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One man confessed to arson after a fire at an apartment in Pettis County. 69-year-old John Nevels is on a 24-hour hold after a witness connected him to the fire at Apartment 115 on Villa Drive in Pettis County. The sheriff tells us the fire started around 9:40 Monday morning. Heavy smoke The post Man confesses to setting apartment on fire in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash
Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire
Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
