ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Columbia police arrest man following barricade situation on Lyon Street

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a potential hostage situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lyon Street. Police shut down Lyon Street from Circus Avenue to Fifth Street. A man was arrested after police had to use force inside the building, according to Lt. Scott...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three men injured after shots fired incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Three men were injured with gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired Friday night in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hitt and Locust Street at 11:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found a...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Traffic calming being considered for Columbia’s Garth

Complaints about speeding on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have prompted the city to propose a traffic calming project. The city will hold an informal open house about the project Tuesday evening from 6-7 at city hall. Residents and motorists will be able to review design proposals on the $30,000 plan and speak to Public Works staff. The city has the funding for the project on Garth, between Stewart and Broadway.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man confesses to setting apartment on fire in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One man confessed to arson after a fire at an apartment in Pettis County. 69-year-old John Nevels is on a 24-hour hold after a witness connected him to the fire at Apartment 115 on Villa Drive in Pettis County. The sheriff tells us the fire started around 9:40 Monday morning. Heavy smoke The post Man confesses to setting apartment on fire in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash

Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK, MO
kwos.com

JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire

Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy