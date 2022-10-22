Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia

Complaints about speeding on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have prompted the city to propose a traffic calming project. The city will hold an informal open house about the project Tuesday evening from 6-7 at city hall. Residents and motorists will be able to review design proposals on the $30,000 plan and speak to Public Works staff. The city has the funding for the project on Garth, between Stewart and Broadway.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO