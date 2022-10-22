'Come Clean!': Restaurant Owner Keith McNally Demands James Corden Apologize To The Servers He Insulted

mega;@keithmcnallynyc/instagram

The saga continues! After James Corden claimed he was never a bad customer while dining at Balthazar, restaurateur Keith McNally wants the star to apologize for his actions.

"I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it," McNally wrote in an Instagram post , which was shared on Friday, October 21.

He continued, "Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did. I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong . If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years."

Of course, people agreed with McNally. One person wrote, "Yeah that quote yesterday was f**ked up," while another added, "Na don’t let him eat for free for ten years for doing the right thing he should have done from the very beginning."

A third person added, "He is NOT supremely talented ; please don’t elevate him because he has money. I would not let him eat free ever, he has enough money to pay for his fancy food!"

As OK! previously reported, the Cats alum denied that he was a terror while dining at the NYC restaurant. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” stated the comedian in a Thursday, October 20, interview. “So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it.”

JAMES CORDEN 'APOLOGIZED PROFUSELY' AFTER RENOWNED RESTAURANT OWNER FORBID HIS 'ABUSIVE' BEHAVIORS

“I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly ," he continued. "I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication. I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”