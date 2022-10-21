ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns fall to Portland Trail Blazers in overtime

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrTCP_0iiZtYj700

PORTLAND — Phoenix had a chance to end it in regulation.

Devin Booker missed a 3.

The Suns had to chance to close out the Blazers in overtime, but didn't.

On a night Damian Lillard goes for 41 points and had a sellout crowd rocking, Phoenix still had an opportunity to force a second overtime, but squandered two chances to do so in Friday night's 113-111 loss at Moda Center.

Deandre Ayton missed the first of two free throws with 1.2 seconds left. He then misfired the second one on purpose, but Jock Landale grabbed the offensive rebound with a chance to tie the game and missed the putback.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 33 points while Ayton added 26 points, but just five rebounds. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 41.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State sports digest: Marcus Bagley, DJ Horne receive preseason Pac-12 recognition

ASU guard DJ Horne and forward Marcus Bagley were named to the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason All-Conference second team on Monday. This is the second consecutive year that Bagley, a sophomore, has been a Preseason All-Conference selection, previously landing on the First Team prior to last season. He has averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game in his career, a career slowed by injuries.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy