Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Cougars Deny Phoenix, 3-1

ELON, N.C. --- Anna Smith turned in her second career double-double and Logan Pope set a new personal-best with seven blocks to lead College of Charleston to a four-set win over Elon in CAA action on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, College of Charleston (10-12, 5-4 CAA) keeps pace in...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Phoenix Edge Cougars in Five-Set Battle

ELON, N.C. --- Lexi Wierzbicki put down 15 kills and Tynley Smeltzer recorded a match-high 25 digs as College of Charleston fell to Elon in a back-and-forth five-set battle on Sunday afternoon in CAA action. The setback snaps College of Charleston's (10-13, 5-5 CAA) three-match winning streak and puts the...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Play to 1-1 Draw Against UNCW

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Olivia Freitas scored just 28 seconds into the game, but College of Charleston couldn't find the back of the net again in a 1-1 draw with UNCW on Sunday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The tie eliminates the Cougars from the CAA playoff...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Battle CAA Leader Elon to the Wire in 3-2 Defeat

ELON, N.C. – College of Charleston pushed CAA leader Elon to the end on Saturday before a Phoenix goal in the 80th minute produced a 3-2 victory over the Cougars. The loss keeps Charleston in fifth place with 11 points, trailing Elon (19), Hofstra and UNCW (14) and Drexel (12). The Cougars are just ahead of Northeastern (10) and William & Mary (9) in the race for one of six berths in the conference tournament.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Face Must-Win Situation Against UNCW

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston's hopes for a berth in the CAA Tournament come down to a pair of games on Sunday. Charleston must defeat UNCW in its regular season finale at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point and hope that William & Mary either wins or draws against Hampton. A win would give the Cougars 11 points in the CAA standings and move them past the Seahawks and Tribe for the eighth and final seed.
CHARLESTON, SC

