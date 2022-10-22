A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

