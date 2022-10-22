ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodsafetynews.com

Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation

Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following

SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More

The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KING COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first

Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
RENTON, WA
Black Enterprise

Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers

Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood

Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

4 reasons to try Renton’s only escape room adventure

With 2 rooms to try now and 2 more on the way, it’s a fun bonding experience for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re on a family outing, a night out with friends, a teambuilding activity, or a date night, an escape room experience offers a chance to flex those puzzle-solving skills and embark on an adventure together.
RENTON, WA

