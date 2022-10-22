Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and...
KING-5
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following
SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
rentonreporter.com
Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first
Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers
Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
southsoundmag.com
Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood
Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Audit shows alarming increase in meth use in Seattle; reward system proposed to keep users clean
SEATTLE — Methamphetamine use is skyrocketing in Seattle, according to a new report, and an increase in fatal overdoses has led to a new proposal by city officials. An audit showed the drug is involved in 74% of overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness. Meth overdose deaths are increasing...
Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S
SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
rentonreporter.com
4 reasons to try Renton’s only escape room adventure
With 2 rooms to try now and 2 more on the way, it’s a fun bonding experience for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re on a family outing, a night out with friends, a teambuilding activity, or a date night, an escape room experience offers a chance to flex those puzzle-solving skills and embark on an adventure together.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Comments / 1