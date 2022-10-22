Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly 134-105 […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office refused to move both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks to trade Russell Westbrook in the offseason, eventually forcing Westbrook to return to a team where he clearly is not wanted. Now, General Manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are left to conduct damage control, searching around […] The post Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role
For the third season in a row, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has seen his usage rate get lower. But Paul shouldn’t be surprised by that, as he continues to learn how to play more without the ball in his hands as much as he used to during the prime years of his career. […] The post Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder
The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson admits he made one big mistake when he abruptly stepped down as the team’s president back in 2019, and he’s still regretting it up to this day. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Johnson shared that he regrets not calling LeBron James before he went […] The post Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to his harsh Anthony Edwards criticism going viral
After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet. After...
3 biggest reasons Sixers picked up first win of the season vs. Pacers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers won their first game of the 2022-23 season against the Indiana Pacers. In what was as much of a must-win contest as there could be for the fourth game out of 82, the Sixers won 120-106 in front of the home crowd. James Harden...
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
