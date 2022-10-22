ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly 134-105 […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office refused to move both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks to trade Russell Westbrook in the offseason, eventually forcing Westbrook to return to a team where he clearly is not wanted. Now, General Manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are left to conduct damage control, searching around […] The post Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles

The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision

For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role

For the third season in a row, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has seen his usage rate get lower. But Paul shouldn’t be surprised by that, as he continues to learn how to play more without the ball in his hands as much as he used to during the prime years of his career. […] The post Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder

The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson admits he made one big mistake when he abruptly stepped down as the team’s president back in 2019, and he’s still regretting it up to this day. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Johnson shared that he regrets not calling LeBron James before he went […] The post Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
