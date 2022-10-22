Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
Six Park City athletes make the National Freeski Ski Team
PARK CITY, Utah — U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its U.S. Freeski Team halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air team for the 2022-23 season. This year, 23 pro-level and 14 rookie […]
Park Record
Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific is back with more tricks and no treats
Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City Bonnie Park, Mitch Solomon, Fred Vallejo, Eric Moxham, Van Novak and Jeff Revoy. As the leaves turn colors and kids ready their costumes, representatives of Dakota Pacific (DPRE) have returned, actively knocking on the door of Summit County and working behind the scenes to gain approval for their Kimball Junction development project. As a community, we must remain vigilant and do everything possible to ensure this project is never built.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
Mitt Romney’s Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale
Mitt Romney is selling his luxury ski lodge in Park City. The Utah Republican listed the home near Deer Valley Resort for $11.5 million.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
Park Record
Park City’s Troy Podmilsak earns his first World Cup podium finish
The 2022-23 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season just kicked off over the weekend, and a Parkite has already earned some hardware. Freeskier Troy Podmilsak took third place in the first stop of the big air World Cup circuit on Friday in Chur, Switzerland, for his first-ever World Cup podium. Podmilsak finished first in the qualifying round, and a score of 94.75 – the second-highest score of the finals – on his second run in the finals helped him come in third. Norway’s Birk Ruud won the event, and Canada’s Noah Porter MacLennan came in second.
Eager skiers hit slopes early after first Utah snowfall
Eager skiers didn't waste any time in hitting Utah slopes after the first snowfall of the season over the weekend.
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
techaiapp.com
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens For Ski Season
Surrounded by the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened on October 17, 2022, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah. Conveniently located near many of the area’s popular attractions and less than seven miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is a short walk to the city’s eclectic Main Street, Temple Square, Capitol Theatre, City Creek Center, Vivint Arena and more.
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Wasatch Wilderness: Bigtooth Maple (Acer grandidentatum Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah. The bigtooth maple (Acer grandidentatum Nutt.), also known as canyon maple, is an indigenous tree to Utah. Bigtooth maples are the western relatives of sugar maples, and […]
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
Park Record
PCMR lift mechanics, electricians start unionization
Park City Mountain Resort mechanics and electricians have started the process to unionize, saying self-advocacy as a group will help them address issues that include dangerous work conditions and low pay. If successful, the workers — who want to form the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union — would be...
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
kjzz.com
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
Businesses yield bumper crop season at Park City Farmer’s Market
PARK CITY, Utah — Even before it’s final Wednesday on October 26, The Park City Farmers Market can claim that its had the “best year ever”. Shoppers couldn’t wait to […]
