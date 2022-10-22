The 2022-23 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season just kicked off over the weekend, and a Parkite has already earned some hardware. Freeskier Troy Podmilsak took third place in the first stop of the big air World Cup circuit on Friday in Chur, Switzerland, for his first-ever World Cup podium. Podmilsak finished first in the qualifying round, and a score of 94.75 – the second-highest score of the finals – on his second run in the finals helped him come in third. Norway’s Birk Ruud won the event, and Canada’s Noah Porter MacLennan came in second.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO