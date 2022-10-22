ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific is back with more tricks and no treats

Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City Bonnie Park, Mitch Solomon, Fred Vallejo, Eric Moxham, Van Novak and Jeff Revoy. As the leaves turn colors and kids ready their costumes, representatives of Dakota Pacific (DPRE) have returned, actively knocking on the door of Summit County and working behind the scenes to gain approval for their Kimball Junction development project. As a community, we must remain vigilant and do everything possible to ensure this project is never built.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City’s Troy Podmilsak earns his first World Cup podium finish

The 2022-23 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season just kicked off over the weekend, and a Parkite has already earned some hardware. Freeskier Troy Podmilsak took third place in the first stop of the big air World Cup circuit on Friday in Chur, Switzerland, for his first-ever World Cup podium. Podmilsak finished first in the qualifying round, and a score of 94.75 – the second-highest score of the finals – on his second run in the finals helped him come in third. Norway’s Birk Ruud won the event, and Canada’s Noah Porter MacLennan came in second.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah

A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
PARK CITY, UT
techaiapp.com

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens For Ski Season

Surrounded by the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened on October 17, 2022, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah. Conveniently located near many of the area’s popular attractions and less than seven miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is a short walk to the city’s eclectic Main Street, Temple Square, Capitol Theatre, City Creek Center, Vivint Arena and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Park Record

PCMR lift mechanics, electricians start unionization

Park City Mountain Resort mechanics and electricians have started the process to unionize, saying self-advocacy as a group will help them address issues that include dangerous work conditions and low pay. If successful, the workers — who want to form the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union — would be...

