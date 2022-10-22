High school football standings, scores from Friday, Oct. 21 in the Burlington area
AREA STANDINGS
THROUGH WEEK 8
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3
District. All
Iowa City Liberty. 5-0. 8-1
North Scott. 4-1. 7-2
Fort Madison. 3-2. 7-2
Burlington. 2-3. 5-4
Clinton. 1-4. 2-7
Mount Pleasant. 0-5. 0-9
Fort Madison 28, Burlington 24
Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 7
North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5
District. All
Solon. 5-0. 7-2
Grinnell. 4-1. 5-4
Washington. 3-2. 5-4
Fairfield. 2-3. 4-5
WB-ND. 1-4. 2-7
Keokuk. 0-5. 2-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Grinnell 27, Fairfield 20
Solon 41, Keokuk 7
Washington 27, West Burlington-Notre Dame 6
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6
District. All
Williamsburg. 5-0. 9-0
Centerville. 4-1. 7-2
Mid-Prairie 3-2. 5-4
Central Lee. 2-3. 3-6
Davis County. 1-4. 3-5
E-B-F. 0-5. 0-8
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS
Monticello 62, Central Lee 0
Williamsburg 42, Camanche 0
Centerville 50, Des Moines Christian 42
Mid-Prairie 7, Northeast 6
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5
District. All
West Branch. 5-0. 9-0
Mediapolis. 4-1. 8-1
Iowa City Regina. 3-2. 5-4
Durant. 2-3. 5-4
Wilton. 1-4. 4-4
Louisa-Muscatine. 0-5. 0-8
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS
Mediapolis 52, Central Decatur 7
MFL MarMac 48, Durant 12
Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0
West Branch 42, South Hardin 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
District. All
Sigourney-Keota. 5-0. 7-2
Pella Christian. 4-1. 8-1
Central Decatur. 3-2. 4-5
Pleasantville. 2-3. 4-5
Van Buren County. 1-4. 3-5
Cardinal. 0-5. 0-8
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS
Mediapolis 52, Central Decatur 7
Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0
Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 0
Sigourney-Keota 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 5
District. All
Alburnett. 6-0. 8-1
Columbus. 5-1. 8-1
Lisbon. 4-2. 4-4
Wapello. 3-3. 4-5
Pekin. 2-4. 3-5
North Cedar. 1-5. 1-7
Highland. 0-6. 0-8
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS
Columbus 62, Maquoketa Valley 14
North Linn 45, Wapello 0
Alburnett 38, Bellevue 27
East Buchanan 44, Lisbon 14
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
District. All
WACO. 7-0. 10-0
New London. 6-1. 6-4
Iowa Valley. 5-2. 6-4
W-MU. 4-3. 6-4
Lone Tree. 3-4. 3-5
English Valleys. 2-5. 2-6
HLV. 1-6. 1-7
Tri-County 0-7 1-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, New London 14
WACO 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Don Bosco 48, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Montezuma 44, Iowa Valley 42
PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE
Conf. All
Macomb. 8-0. 9-0
Farmington. 7-1. 7-2
Elmwood-Brimfield. 6-2. 6-3
Rushville-Industry. 5-3. 6-3
Illini West. 4-4. 4-5
Havana. 3-5. 4-5
South Fulton. 2-6. 3-6
West Hancock. 1-7. 1-8
Lewistown. 0-8. 0-9
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Elmwood-Brimfield 58, Havana 12
Farmington 57, Lewistown 8
Macomb 46, Illini West 0
South Fulton 34, Oblong 6
Rushville-Industry 64, West Hancock 0
ILLINOIS 8-MAN CENTRAL 2
All
West Central. 9-0
Ridgewood. 7-1
West Prairie. 6-3
Galva. 2-6
Peoria Heights. 2-6
Bushnell-PC. 2-7
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
West Prairie 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 12
West Central 68, Amboy-LaMoille 30
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Flanagan at Ridgewood
Galva at Farmer City
Peoria Heights at Pawnee
