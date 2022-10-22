ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

High school football standings, scores from Friday, Oct. 21 in the Burlington area

AREA STANDINGS

THROUGH WEEK 8

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3

District. All

Iowa City Liberty. 5-0. 8-1

North Scott. 4-1. 7-2

Fort Madison. 3-2. 7-2

Burlington. 2-3. 5-4

Clinton. 1-4. 2-7

Mount Pleasant. 0-5. 0-9

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 24

Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 7

North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5

District. All

Solon. 5-0. 7-2

Grinnell. 4-1. 5-4

Washington. 3-2. 5-4

Fairfield. 2-3. 4-5

WB-ND. 1-4. 2-7

Keokuk. 0-5. 2-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Grinnell 27, Fairfield 20

Solon 41, Keokuk 7

Washington 27, West Burlington-Notre Dame 6

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 6

District. All

Williamsburg. 5-0. 9-0

Centerville. 4-1. 7-2

Mid-Prairie 3-2. 5-4

Central Lee. 2-3. 3-6

Davis County. 1-4. 3-5

E-B-F. 0-5. 0-8

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS

Monticello 62, Central Lee 0

Williamsburg 42, Camanche 0

Centerville 50, Des Moines Christian 42

Mid-Prairie 7, Northeast 6

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5

District. All

West Branch. 5-0. 9-0

Mediapolis. 4-1. 8-1

Iowa City Regina. 3-2. 5-4

Durant. 2-3. 5-4

Wilton. 1-4. 4-4

Louisa-Muscatine. 0-5. 0-8

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS

Mediapolis 52, Central Decatur 7

MFL MarMac 48, Durant 12

Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0

West Branch 42, South Hardin 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6

District. All

Sigourney-Keota. 5-0. 7-2

Pella Christian. 4-1. 8-1

Central Decatur. 3-2. 4-5

Pleasantville. 2-3. 4-5

Van Buren County. 1-4. 3-5

Cardinal. 0-5. 0-8

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS

Mediapolis 52, Central Decatur 7

Pella Christian 31, Iowa City Regina 0

Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 0

Sigourney-Keota 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 5

District. All

Alburnett. 6-0. 8-1

Columbus. 5-1. 8-1

Lisbon. 4-2. 4-4

Wapello. 3-3. 4-5

Pekin. 2-4. 3-5

North Cedar. 1-5. 1-7

Highland. 0-6. 0-8

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS

Columbus 62, Maquoketa Valley 14

North Linn 45, Wapello 0

Alburnett 38, Bellevue 27

East Buchanan 44, Lisbon 14

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

District. All

WACO. 7-0. 10-0

New London. 6-1. 6-4

Iowa Valley. 5-2. 6-4

W-MU. 4-3. 6-4

Lone Tree. 3-4. 3-5

English Valleys. 2-5. 2-6

HLV. 1-6. 1-7

Tri-County 0-7 1-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFFS

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, New London 14

WACO 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Don Bosco 48, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Montezuma 44, Iowa Valley 42

PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE

Conf. All

Macomb. 8-0. 9-0

Farmington. 7-1. 7-2

Elmwood-Brimfield. 6-2. 6-3

Rushville-Industry. 5-3. 6-3

Illini West. 4-4. 4-5

Havana. 3-5. 4-5

South Fulton. 2-6. 3-6

West Hancock. 1-7. 1-8

Lewistown. 0-8. 0-9

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Elmwood-Brimfield 58, Havana 12

Farmington 57, Lewistown 8

Macomb 46, Illini West 0

South Fulton 34, Oblong 6

Rushville-Industry 64, West Hancock 0

ILLINOIS 8-MAN CENTRAL 2

All

West Central. 9-0

Ridgewood. 7-1

West Prairie. 6-3

Galva. 2-6

Peoria Heights. 2-6

Bushnell-PC. 2-7

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

West Prairie 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 12

West Central 68, Amboy-LaMoille 30

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Flanagan at Ridgewood

Galva at Farmer City

Peoria Heights at Pawnee

