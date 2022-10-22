ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, AR

Dale Smith, Charleston return to Bearcat Stadium and secure upset

By George "Clay" Mitchell, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

BOONEVILLE — The last time Dale Smith was at Bearcat Stadium was during the freshman game. Booneville won 6-0, and it has stuck with Smith, who is now a senior.

This time around, Smith and the rest of the Tigers scored the upset as No. 5 Charleston (7-1, 5-0) defeated No. 2 Booneville in a key 3A-1 Conference game on Friday night, 42-14.

"Just to come out here and play to the best of our ability and get the win was great," Smith said. "Booneville played good, but we had to play our best like we knew we could."

The win leaves Charleston in sole possession of first place in the conference.

TOP PERFORMERS OF THE WEEK: Fort Smith-area top performers in high school sports for October 15-20

GAONA KEEPS PUSHING: Tradition, tough conference foes push Charleston's Sebastian Gaona

Smith even came up with a big play in the third quarter. He moved off a block and wrapped up the tackle from behind on a fourth-and-4. Charleston scored on its next possession and enacted the running clock on Booneville with 10:41 remaining in the game.

Smith helps anchor the line on both sides of the ball. Charleston finished with 471 yards (297 passing). Booneville finished with 364, all on the ground.

"Dale works hard, and we love him," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "He pours his heart into it and has been an effective force. He's a stud when he wants to be. He gives us 100 percent and has come a long way, especially on the offensive line.

"I told everybody all week that the first six minutes of the game would be vital for us. They have a great atmosphere here with the fans, the horn, and the cannon. We just came out of the gate and got after it."

Booneville was without eight players, but May knew that coming away from Bearcat Stadium with a win would still be a tall task.

After stopping the Bearcats on a three-and-out, Charleston scored first on its second play of the night. In all, the Tigers needed just 10 plays to score its first three touchdowns.

"It wasn't hard for us to keep our focus," Smith said. "We knew that we were possibly playing for a conference championship and just played this one lights out like it was our last game of the season."

May said he was proud of how the team came ready to play and kept after Booneville on defense. He also noted that the offensive line gave the quarterback plenty of time to throw the ball and allowed the running game to be effective.

"This is what a championship team does," said May to his crew after the game. "We got a good start, but now we have to finish it. Every game for the rest of the season needs to be like this: Start strong and finish strong. If we do that, we're going to find a lot of success."

COLLINS CARRIES TEAM: How Muldrow's Trenden Collins carried his team past No. 5 Stigler

Charleston controls its fate, with West Fork and Lavaca remaining. Smith said playing those teams at the end of the season will help the Tigers prepare for the playoffs.

"We didn't expect to be first in the conference, but we wanted it. We knew we had to execute and do our best," said Smith. "I think our work ethic throughout the week during practice and games has kept us focused and better prepared."

Booneville (6-2, 4-1) has games against Lavaca and Cedarville to finish the season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Dale Smith, Charleston return to Bearcat Stadium and secure upset

