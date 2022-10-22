ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
BHG

How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own

After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
electrek.co

Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $514 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to stop your dependence on the power grid for running your home? Well, Renogy’s 400W solar off-grid kit has the ability to deliver up to 1,600Wh of power per day with just four hours of direct sunlight, making it a pretty stout setup for the 2022 low price of $514. Normally $600 or more, this discount likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before they’re gone. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
thededicatedhouse.com

4 Steps: How to Manage Storm Damage

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Storm damage can be a huge headache. Knowing where to start cleaning up and repairing the damage can be difficult. In this blog post, we will outline four steps that you should take to manage storm damage effectively. Following these steps can minimize the damage done and get your life back to normal as quickly as possible. Let’s get to the list.
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
findingfarina.com

How to Get Green Grass: 4 Simple Tips

Everyone has their idea about the best way to maintain their lawn. Some people spend a lot of time and money using complicated lawn mowing procedures. But caring for your lawn doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. You can have lush green grass without a lot of effort...
gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Dengarden

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

Tree stumps can be quite the eye sore, left to rot and turned into an ant hill haven. Removing stumps can be super tedious and sometimes dangerous, you can attempt to burn them out, bury them, or speed up the decomposing process. Some homeowners opt to repurpose their tree stumps such as potted ...
newyorkalmanack.com

Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
VERMONT STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Identify Damage from a Goldfinch on Sunflower Leaves

The range of the lesser goldfinch extends from the Western U.S. south into Mexico and as far as the Peruvian Andes in oak, cottonwood, and willow habitats. In residential areas, the lesser goldfinch visits feeders alongside American goldfinches, pine siskins and house finches. What do goldfinches eat? They primarily eat...
heckhome.com

How to Adjust the Water Pressure in Your House

Imagine you’ve just landed from work, all exhausted, craving a quick shower, only to encounter low water pressure-must be very annoying. It’s worse when you’re preparing for guests, with a kitchen sink full of utensils, and the pressure doesn’t seem to behave. Low water pressure is...
Family Handyman

Tips for Getting Rid of Squirrels

Crafty, cute squirrels provide hours of entertainment, but they damage homes and tear up yards, too. If they get inside your house, you could be looking at a major disaster. Prevention is the best defense, but what if you’re past that point?. Keep your expectations realistic. Clever squirrels won’t...

