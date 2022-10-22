Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
Freshis launches its first investment round open to the public, on Crowdcube
The startup, distributor of fresh products ‘from the field to the table’, recently announced the launch of an Equity Crowdfunding, a formula that will allow its community of consumers and producers become part of the company as investors. “We are addressing a consumer who is committed to transforming...
voguebusiness.com
L’Oréal and Meta launch metaverse startup accelerator
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. L’Oréal, Meta and French business school HEC Paris are joining forces to launch a startup acceleration program dedicated to creativity in the metaverse. The programme will support at least five startups that specialise in 3D production, augmented reality (AR),...
getnews.info
World Coffee & Tea Expo 2022 Comes to Ikeja, Nigeria on December 5
Toronto, ON, Canada – The World Coffee & Tea Expo 2022, the source of the most dominant business-to-business (B2B) route for stakeholders in the coffee and tea industry, has announced that it will host its annual exhibition on December 5 -9, 2022 at the Adeyemi Bero Hall & Premises in Ikeja, Nigeria.
coinchapter.com
Franck Dubarry Launches Hipporium NFT and Creates A Fusion Between Digital World and the Art of Watchmaking
Franck Dubarry creates a brand new watch collection “Deep-Ocean“, and teams up with renowned graphic designers to create a collection of 5’000 unique “Hipporium” NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) giving the right to redeem a watch with a random discount per family of NFT. The Drop starts...
A tour of the new sustainability murals in downtown
New murals are exciting, so Axios Houston is featuring all the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." project's new sustainability-inspired murals in downtown. Why it matters: Houston is trying to be more resilient against climate change, and this artwork is one way to draw more attention to the issue and spark more conversations about it.
NEWSBTC
xSPECTAR successfully bringing awareness to the XRP Ledger ecosystem
The first Metaverse experience on XRP Ledger prepares for pre-mint of NFTs for its community. xSPECTAR is a sophisticated Web3 project designed to introduce a new level of business opportunities and self-expression. The project is changing the Web3 scene on XRP Ledger (XRPL) with its Metaverse, called the xSPECTARverse, that is fueled by Unreal Engine 5 and realistic NFT avatars.
satnews.com
Orbital Assembly’s ‘Our Future in Space’ New Space Business and Exploration Podcast
Orbital Assembly’s podcast is described as: A captivating and informative podcast forum dedicated to successfully building a human space civilization throughout the solar ecosystem has been introduced on popular platforms. The program is produced and presented by Orbital Assembly, the weekly podcast “Our Future in Space” will feature the...
teslarati.com
Mexican EV startup aims to launch sub-$20k EV later this year
A Mexican solar manufacturer turned EV startup has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SEV E-WAN. Touted as the cheapest zero-emissions vehicle in Mexico, the SEV E-WAN hopes to take the Mexican car market by storm, aiming to produce and sell 18,000 vehicles in 2023. The company will begin to take orders for the upcoming vehicle this November, with deliveries starting in December.
ceoworld.biz
SMAC QR Code to Tap into New Business Opportunities
Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, enabling faster change and progress. It is, therefore, imperative for industries and businesses to stay current with emerging technologies that are relevant to processes, production, real-time data and analytics, and the creation of added value, through a seamless customer experience. Businesses must ride...
hospitalitytech.com
The ‘Golden Age’ of Restaurant Automation Will Transform the Industry in 2023
We’re now well into our third year of a new restaurant era. After a year of dramatic (and traumatic) shutdowns, and two years of supposed recovery plagued with supply chain complications, labor shortages and inflation, it’s become disparagingly clear that running a restaurant today will continue to be more challenging than in pre-pandemic times. The pandemic can no longer be used as an excuse, either: consumer demand is surging once again, but people are no longer willing to compromise on guest experience like they once were. The perfect storm sweeping the restaurant world keeps reinventing itself, and that metaphorical weather will continue well into 2023.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
TechCrunch
Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing
Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don’t have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
