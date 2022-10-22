We’re now well into our third year of a new restaurant era. After a year of dramatic (and traumatic) shutdowns, and two years of supposed recovery plagued with supply chain complications, labor shortages and inflation, it’s become disparagingly clear that running a restaurant today will continue to be more challenging than in pre-pandemic times. The pandemic can no longer be used as an excuse, either: consumer demand is surging once again, but people are no longer willing to compromise on guest experience like they once were. The perfect storm sweeping the restaurant world keeps reinventing itself, and that metaphorical weather will continue well into 2023.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO