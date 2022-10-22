ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourdailylocal.com

Seneca Nips Eisenhower in District 10 Girls Soccer Quarterfinal

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – For 180 regular season minutes, plus another 25:44 to start the postseason, Eisenhower and Seneca girls soccer had combined for one goal against each other. Two goals separated by less than 120 seconds proved to be the difference Tuesday as the Bobcats held on to beat...
SENECA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Mercer Too Much for Eisenhower Boys

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – A 5-goal outburst in a five-minute span midway through the first half propelled Mercer to a 12-1 win over Eisenhower in their District 10 Class 1A boys soccer quarterfinal. Already leading 3-0, the Mustangs got three goals from Cole Cunningham and one each from Garrett Thumm...
MERCER, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sports Slate Week of Oct. 24 – 30

WARREN, Pa. – Here’s the varsity and youth sports schedule for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. Please send any corrections/changes to news@yourdailylocal.com. **All District 10 playoff tickets must be purchased online (click here). Tickets will NOT be sold at the gate for D10 playoff contests.
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Cherry Picked: Noah Cherry Leads ECC to Win Over Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Noah Cherry ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns and also had a 42-yard passing touchdown as Elk County Catholic raced to a 55-8 win over Sheffield. Elk County Catholic led 41-0 at halftime. Cherry scored on runs of 47, 20, 8, and 10 yards and...
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Damore Rolls 600 Series in Valley Juniors Play

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Braddock Damore had two games over 245 on his way to a 600 series during Friday Juniors League action at Valley Bowling Center. Damore, a junior at Warren, opened with a 182, then followed it with a 252 and a 247 to finish with a 681 series in just the second week of league play.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Time, Location Announced for Warren Boys Soccer Playoff Match

SHARON, Pa. – The Warren boys’ soccer team has known who it would face in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals, on Tuesday the Dragons found out where and when that match will take place. The 6-seeded Dragons will face the No. 3 seed Slippery Rock at 6...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning

Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy