Seneca Nips Eisenhower in District 10 Girls Soccer Quarterfinal
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – For 180 regular season minutes, plus another 25:44 to start the postseason, Eisenhower and Seneca girls soccer had combined for one goal against each other. Two goals separated by less than 120 seconds proved to be the difference Tuesday as the Bobcats held on to beat...
Mercer Too Much for Eisenhower Boys
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – A 5-goal outburst in a five-minute span midway through the first half propelled Mercer to a 12-1 win over Eisenhower in their District 10 Class 1A boys soccer quarterfinal. Already leading 3-0, the Mustangs got three goals from Cole Cunningham and one each from Garrett Thumm...
Sheffield Battles Two-time State Champs Hard but Falls in Three in D9 Volleyball First Round
CLARION, Pa. – For a brief period during the first set of its 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) loss at Clarion in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs, the Sheffield volleyball team had the two-time defending PIAA champions on the ropes. Rallying from an early 7-1...
Watch Live: Eisenhower vs. Seneca — District 10 Girls Soccer Quarterfinal
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 6 Eisenhower takes on No. 3 Mercer in a District 10 girls’ soccer playoff quarterfinal. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social...
Sports Slate Week of Oct. 24 – 30
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s the varsity and youth sports schedule for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. Please send any corrections/changes to news@yourdailylocal.com. **All District 10 playoff tickets must be purchased online (click here). Tickets will NOT be sold at the gate for D10 playoff contests.
Cherry Picked: Noah Cherry Leads ECC to Win Over Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Noah Cherry ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns and also had a 42-yard passing touchdown as Elk County Catholic raced to a 55-8 win over Sheffield. Elk County Catholic led 41-0 at halftime. Cherry scored on runs of 47, 20, 8, and 10 yards and...
Damore Rolls 600 Series in Valley Juniors Play
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Braddock Damore had two games over 245 on his way to a 600 series during Friday Juniors League action at Valley Bowling Center. Damore, a junior at Warren, opened with a 182, then followed it with a 252 and a 247 to finish with a 681 series in just the second week of league play.
Time, Location Announced for Warren Boys Soccer Playoff Match
SHARON, Pa. – The Warren boys’ soccer team has known who it would face in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals, on Tuesday the Dragons found out where and when that match will take place. The 6-seeded Dragons will face the No. 3 seed Slippery Rock at 6...
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
