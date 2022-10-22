Read full article on original website
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
techunwrapped.com
YouTube Premium has raised prices in several countries
Google is raising the prices of YouTube Premiumthe paid subscription of the well-known video platform that stands out for eliminating advertising from content, in addition to providing other advantages. The increase in the prices of subscriptions to YouTube Premium, which for now only affects certain countries, should not be too...
YouTube reveals shock price hike – and it starts next month
YOUTUBE is hiking the price of one of its key subscriptions. Google – which owns the video app – has revealed plans to increase monthly bills for users in the US and UK. If you're on the YouTube Premium Family Plan, you should have received an email. This...
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
wealthinsidermag.com
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
msn.com
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
techunwrapped.com
Who offers the best catalog for less price?
Here we find two of the most popular alternatives used worldwide and that have a growing number of users and content. When choosing one of these streaming platforms, we must take into consideration several aspects. Obviously one of the most important here is the price, but we will also tell you one thing, the price is relative in this case. And it is that we can find that one of these proposals is a little more expensive than the other, however, the number of simultaneous devices varies ostensibly.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
WhatsApp is getting major new update on Android as Mark Zuckerberg connects it to Metaverse
THERE will now be a crossover between WhatsApp and the Metaverse in a new update for the Android application. WhatsApp beta will officially be bringing the ability for its users to have their Metaverse avatar within the platform, per WABetaInfo. Those who have the WhatsApp beta update 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9...
TechCrunch
Apple increases US subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One bundle
Apple TV+ will increase by $2 monthly and $10 annually. Subscribers will be charged $6.99 per month or $69 per year. This will be the first time Apple TV+ has raised its subscription price since its launch, signifying a frustrating time for streaming subscribers who have seen price hikes left and right lately. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and YouTube Premium’s family plan all experienced price increases this year.
techaiapp.com
Apple Music, TV+ Prices Increased in the US, UK, Other Countries, but Not in India
Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.
Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
Apple Insider
You'll be paying more for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One subs soon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The price of Apple's main subscription services includingApple Music, is rising by between $1 and $3 per month. For the first time since the launch of its major services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and...
