The Verge

Twitter’s icons are getting a new look

Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular. “The goal was to create a cohesive set...
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
daystech.org

iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It

Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
daystech.org

iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature

One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
Android Police

Google Photos: Everything you need to know

Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
BGR.com

Google brings 10 new features and a new look to Messages

Google’s campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS is not going anywhere fast, but the company isn’t exactly resting on its laurels in the meantime. On Thursday, Google announced ten new features coming to Messages and a fresh icon for the app. Many of the new additions in...
Robb Report

The 30 Best Gifts to Bring Moms and Dads a Touch of Luxury

Year after year, holiday after holiday, our parents treat us to gifts big and small—the silly and the significant, the under-wrapped and the over-priced. Christmas gifts, graduation presents and mile-marking goodies remind us of meaningful moments. We relive birthdays by wrapping up in a big, cozy blanket; we remember getting our first apartments by cooking proper dinners with top-quality pots and pans; we celebrate an exciting life chapter by burning a luxurious candle; and we chip away at a gift card, month after month, at our favorite homeware store.  These gifts are thoughtful records of what we needed, what we liked...

