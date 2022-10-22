Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
techunwrapped.com
This is what YouTube will cost you per month
The market is in turmoil, and nothing good is augured. This week we have been able to see several changes that seek to put an end to shared Netflix accounts. For example, a function to migrate data to another account, and a price increase for those who decide to share their accounts. But surely this does not end here, and, apart from possible more changes coming to Netflix, it is easy for other companies to follow similar practices to limit, or make the use of shared accounts more expensive. Now, the one that has taken a new step in this field has been Youtube.
Apple Hikes Music, TV Prices for First Time
For the first time, Apple is raising the prices of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services in response to rising licensing costs and a growing library of movies and programming. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the price increase — effective Monday (Oct. 24) — will see Apple...
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Airbnb Sends Customer “Scary” Message to Flee Their Rental Without Telling the Host
In a turn of events that sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker by the name of Casper, who posts under the handle @_spookytooth (appropriate, right?), wrote that they were instructed by Airbnb to immediately leave their rental. Article continues below advertisement. What's more, they were...
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
How many more warning signs does Mark Zuckerberg need to see before he pulls the plug on his metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg should pause, reflect, and ask himself one important question: When is enough, enough?
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
techunwrapped.com
Who offers the best catalog for less price?
Here we find two of the most popular alternatives used worldwide and that have a growing number of users and content. When choosing one of these streaming platforms, we must take into consideration several aspects. Obviously one of the most important here is the price, but we will also tell you one thing, the price is relative in this case. And it is that we can find that one of these proposals is a little more expensive than the other, however, the number of simultaneous devices varies ostensibly.
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
Netflix Knows You're Sharing Accounts & They're Doing Something About It
Here's a look at Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
techunwrapped.com
How many people can I share Amazon Prime with to save money?
In the event that we are subscribed either monthly or annually to this model that Amazon offers us, we will have several additional services and platforms. For example, we will have at our disposal a unlimited space to upload our photos to their remote servers. It is also interesting to know that we will have an on-demand video streaming service with a wide range of movies, series and documentaries.
techunwrapped.com
what is it, its free version, compatible devices and plans
Tivify has a catalog of more than 80 television channels that we can see live through any smart TV, mobile phone or tablet. Almost all general channels can be seen without going through the box. In fact, no need to register to start playback. Many of the channels that we...
Comments / 0