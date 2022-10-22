Read full article on original website
tulanehullabaloo.com
Students arrested after running onto field at Tulane vs. Memphis game
Three Tulane students were arrested Saturday after running from the student section across the field during the Tulane vs. Memphis homecoming football game at Yulman Stadium. Around 4:30 p.m., the three students ran across the full length of the field. Stadium security apprehended two in the opposite end zone, but one student continued running back towards the student section until he was stopped by Tulane defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne.
Tigers Hoops: Memphis beat CBU in exhibition 69-60 & picked up 4-star wing prospect (Class of '23)
James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic
MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
crescentcitysports.com
New Orleans Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.
an17.com
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West words
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced they are kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
Memphis Flyer
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners
NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
Two men wanted for East Memphis shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an East Memphis shooting. On Aug. 28 at approximately 4:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Henry Avenue, off North Holmes Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground...
Live grenade removed from yard after North Memphis neighborhood evacuated, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis neighborhood was evacuated after Memphis Police (MPD) found a live grenade in a backyard early Tuesday morning. The grenade was found behind a home on Atlantic Street, an area near Holmes and Tutwiler. When FOX13′s crew arrived, multiple squad cars were at the...
