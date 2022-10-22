ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tulanehullabaloo.com

Students arrested after running onto field at Tulane vs. Memphis game

Three Tulane students were arrested Saturday after running from the student section across the field during the Tulane vs. Memphis homecoming football game at Yulman Stadium. Around 4:30 p.m., the three students ran across the full length of the field. Stadium security apprehended two in the opposite end zone, but one student continued running back towards the student section until he was stopped by Tulane defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic

MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
crescentcitysports.com

New Orleans Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West words

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced they are kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners

NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WREG

Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

