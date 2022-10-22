ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

The Keys for Arizona Football if they are to beat USC

After coming off their bye week, Arizona Football (3-4, 1-3) returns to action to take on the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1) for Homecoming. Week eight of the 2022 Arizona Football season is upon us, and just one week after the Wildcats’ bye week, Arizona returns to action against the No. 10 USC Trojans for Homecoming.
FanSided
FanSided

Arizona Football welcomes No. 10 USC for Homecoming

Fresh off a bye week, Arizona Football (3-4, 1-3) returns to action facing a tough challenge as they welcome No. 10 USC (6-1, 4-1) for Homecoming. Coming off their bye week, Arizona Football resumes Pac-12 play by returning to action against No. 10 USC. Returning home for a marquee homecoming...
FanSided
FanSided

Several Arizona Basketball players make preseason Pac-12 lists

With the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season nearly here, several Wildcats have landed on preseason All-Conference Pac-12 Teams. Even though the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season will be starting in the coming weeks, we will first have to get through the annual Pac-12 Media Day which is set to take part in San Francisco on Wednesday.
sports360az.com
sports360az.com

Five more who should've stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV

Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona's future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
PLANetizen
PLANetizen

Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass

A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV

Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
iheart.com
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV

How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This Tucson man has a worldwide following thanks to his work in sustainability

Tucson's 2022 summer temperatures peaked at 111 degrees on June 16, but the scorching heat didn't faze Charles Collins' backyard vegetable garden. That's because it was only 77 degrees inside the hydroponic garden, thanks to an underground water reservoir and a solar-powered chiller and pump. Collins, an astronomer by trade,...
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV

TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
KOLD-TV

Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
FanSided
FanSided

FanSided

