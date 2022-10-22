Read full article on original website
The Keys for Arizona Football if they are to beat USC
After coming off their bye week, Arizona Football (3-4, 1-3) returns to action to take on the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1) for Homecoming. Week eight of the 2022 Arizona Football season is upon us, and just one week after the Wildcats’ bye week, Arizona returns to action against the No. 10 USC Trojans for Homecoming.
Arizona Football welcomes No. 10 USC for Homecoming
Fresh off a bye week, Arizona Football (3-4, 1-3) returns to action facing a tough challenge as they welcome No. 10 USC (6-1, 4-1) for Homecoming. Coming off their bye week, Arizona Football resumes Pac-12 play by returning to action against No. 10 USC. Returning home for a marquee homecoming...
Several Arizona Basketball players make preseason Pac-12 lists
With the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season nearly here, several Wildcats have landed on preseason All-Conference Pac-12 Teams. Even though the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season will be starting in the coming weeks, we will first have to get through the annual Pac-12 Media Day which is set to take part in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
International Series at Kino Stadium will pit Aguilas, Yaquis against each other in Mexican Baseball first
Kino Stadium will host a pair of Mexican Pacific League teams for a three-game baseball series starting Nov. 11. The International Series between the Yaquis de Obregon and Aguilas de Mexicali will mark the first time in the history of the Mexican Pacific League that two teams will play a regular-season series stateside.
UArizona Homecoming Parade not coming back this year
The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a woman as a result of a motor vehicle accident early Saturday. A car hit and killed a woman on Tucson's south side. The victim was found at Country Club Road and Transcon Way and first responders were called. Despite performing life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
This Tucson man has a worldwide following thanks to his work in sustainability
Tucson's 2022 summer temperatures peaked at 111 degrees on June 16, but the scorching heat didn't faze Charles Collins' backyard vegetable garden. That's because it was only 77 degrees inside the hydroponic garden, thanks to an underground water reservoir and a solar-powered chiller and pump. Collins, an astronomer by trade,...
NWFD stops home fire at Hillcrest Estates
On October 22, 2022, around 8:04 p.m. crews from Northwest Fire District (NWFD) responded to a house fire off of Hillcrest.
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
