Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play
For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's defense should test A&M Consolidated's offense Friday
Lee Fedora knows A&M Consolidated is going to have to take what it can get this Friday night. Consol’s head coach is aware of how talented the veteran College Station defense is and how much of a challenge the Cougars (6-2, 4-1) present. So when Consol’s high-powered offense faces off against College Station’s tough defense at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, the Tigers will need a total team effort.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season
The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process. Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale. The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Garcia-Poggio wins stroke play
ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the Aggie women’s golf team earned the top seed for the match play portion of the event. Third-ranked A&M shot 1-under 287, two shots ahead...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls win regional cross country meet
HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn esports teams win three matches
BRENHAM — Blinn’s esports team defeated the Nebraska 2-1 in Valorant play Monday night. The fifth-ranked Bucs (5-1) are in second place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Division. The Bucanneers’ Overwatch team also defeated Stone Child College 3-0 on Monday and Wichita State 3-0 on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team tops Montgomery to end season
MONTGOMERY — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team swept Montgomery 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 in District 21-5A on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers end the season at 12-25 overall and 4-10 in district. Consol’s freshman Maroon team won to finish the season undefeated, and the Lady Tiger freshman White won to finish...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11
Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Willie Blackmon, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) In the Chimney Hill Shopping Center venture the decision was made to revitalize the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri
Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeks passage of two transportation propositions on November ballot
Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
