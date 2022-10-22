ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Oregon Track Coach selected as 2023 ITCCCA Hall of Fame Inductee

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Longtime Oregon High School Track and Field Coach Jim Spratt has been voted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Spratt will be one of nine inductees in the class of 2023 and the ceremony is set for January 7, 2023.
OREGON, IL
WIFR

Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wisconsin doctor announces plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the forest city by next year. From medical services to education to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Popculture

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos and Videos Sparks Police Investigation

Police are investigating how private photos and videos of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team got leaked online. The University of Wisconsin athletic department recently released a statement about the photos and video that surfaced online, which contains graphic content including the players lifting their sports bras. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten Championship last December.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time. Anyone traveling...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Warm spell over for now, but milder times in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the record book closes on Tuesday, the day will have gone down as being an unseasonably mild one. However, anyone who took so much as a step outside would register a dispute. The high temperature of 66° in Rockford occurred right around the midnight hour,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire

MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve

An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Last of warm stretch underway with prolonged rain coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The clouds have returned ahead of the next cold front that will end our warm stretch and give us a soggy rain-filled period very soon. It will also drop temperatures back to closer territory where we should be for this time of the year. High temperatures...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
SEWARD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Rockford Reads kicks off its 21st year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A volunteer-led literacy program called “Rockford Reads” encourages students to show off their love for reading by hitting the books Tuesday for its 21st year. Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We are in a book” by Mo Willems to students at Gregory Elementary...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Fatal Accident in Boone County

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

