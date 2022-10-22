Read full article on original website
Related
First round playoff dates/kickoff times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND7A#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30#23 DeKalb (6-3) […]
muddyriversports.com
Quiet assassins: QND soccer team turns laser focus into rout of Mendota for sectional title
MENDOTA, Ill. — Everything Greg Reis observed Saturday morning left him convinced the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players had the right disposition to run down a sectional championship. “We had a special energy when we went to mass and then went to breakfast,” the QND coach said.
WIFR
Oregon Track Coach selected as 2023 ITCCCA Hall of Fame Inductee
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Longtime Oregon High School Track and Field Coach Jim Spratt has been voted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Spratt will be one of nine inductees in the class of 2023 and the ceremony is set for January 7, 2023.
WIFR
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wisconsin doctor announces plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the forest city by next year. From medical services to education to...
Popculture
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos and Videos Sparks Police Investigation
Police are investigating how private photos and videos of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team got leaked online. The University of Wisconsin athletic department recently released a statement about the photos and video that surfaced online, which contains graphic content including the players lifting their sports bras. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten Championship last December.
WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff awarded sophomore walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
WIFR
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
WIFR
AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time. Anyone traveling...
WIFR
Warm spell over for now, but milder times in view
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the record book closes on Tuesday, the day will have gone down as being an unseasonably mild one. However, anyone who took so much as a step outside would register a dispute. The high temperature of 66° in Rockford occurred right around the midnight hour,...
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
WIFR
Last of warm stretch underway with prolonged rain coming soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The clouds have returned ahead of the next cold front that will end our warm stretch and give us a soggy rain-filled period very soon. It will also drop temperatures back to closer territory where we should be for this time of the year. High temperatures...
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Teenage Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Rockford Reads kicks off its 21st year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A volunteer-led literacy program called “Rockford Reads” encourages students to show off their love for reading by hitting the books Tuesday for its 21st year. Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We are in a book” by Mo Willems to students at Gregory Elementary...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Fatal Accident in Boone County
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Comments / 0