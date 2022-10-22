Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO