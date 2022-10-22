ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

NJ.com

Pequannock over Boonton - Field hockey recap

Grace Visscher and Maddy DeFillipo each scored a goal to lead Pequannock ina 2-0 victory over Boonton, in Boonton. Kaeli Robinson earned the shutout for Pequannock (6-11-1). Tayla Szmak recorded 13 saves for Boonton (7-10).
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap

Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25

Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap

Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs

Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell

Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Cherry Hill East edges Sterling

Senior Adam Blumenthal’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Cherry Hill East over Sterling in Cherry Hill. Junior Tian Zheng assisted on Blumenthal’s goal for Cherry Hill East (11-3-3), which is seeded seventh in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Eastern on Thursday in the first round. Junior Tom Piotrowski made five saves and sophomore Jack Luehrs had two in between the pipes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap

Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap

Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25

Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown over Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Addison Gingras scored two goals in Allentown's 3-0 victory over Manalapan in Allentown. Allentown (11-7) jumped out to an early lead with all three goals in the first half. Avery Gower also found the back of the goal while Kylie Elefante finished with five saves. Daria Easton made a
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack

Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap

Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw

St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

