Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Pequannock over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Grace Visscher and Maddy DeFillipo each scored a goal to lead Pequannock ina 2-0 victory over Boonton, in Boonton. Kaeli Robinson earned the shutout for Pequannock (6-11-1). Tayla Szmak recorded 13 saves for Boonton (7-10). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap
Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Girls volleyball: Princeton goes on perfect run for BCSL title
The Little Tigers did it. Soaring to a perfect 3-0 record in the BCSL Tournament, Princeton did not surrender a set to corral the conference trophy on Thursday over Notre Dame. Naomi Lygas led the way for Princeton with 10 kills and four digs, marking her seventh match of the...
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
Boys soccer: Cherry Hill East edges Sterling
Senior Adam Blumenthal’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Cherry Hill East over Sterling in Cherry Hill. Junior Tian Zheng assisted on Blumenthal’s goal for Cherry Hill East (11-3-3), which is seeded seventh in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Eastern on Thursday in the first round. Junior Tom Piotrowski made five saves and sophomore Jack Luehrs had two in between the pipes.
St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals. The...
Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited...
Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25
Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
Allentown over Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Addison Gingras scored two goals in Allentown’s 3-0 victory over Manalapan in Allentown. Allentown (11-7) jumped out to an early lead with all three goals in the first half. Avery Gower also found the back of the goal while Kylie Elefante finished with five saves. Daria Easton made a...
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now...
Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack
Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw
St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0