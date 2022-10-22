Read full article on original website
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Phillies grounds crew contribute to the Fightins' win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group at Citizens Bank Park played a vital role in the Phillies making it into the world series. And, they're going to be just as important for the outcome of the games.It's the job of the Phillies grounds crew to keep the field in perfect shape, even during a game like Sunday's where the rain was a challenge.After the game, the crew got a lot of praise for their hard work."We had a lot of people saying yesterday, like oh, that game didn't happen without you guys. And, I mean, I'm not taking any credit away from the players. Players are the ones that won the game. We're there to help them out, help them succeed the best way possible," Caleb Robinson from the Phillies ground crew said.The crew spread a lot of clay on the infield to try to keep it dry during Sunday's game.
NBC4 Columbus
Blue Jackets can’t dig out of hole in loss to Arizona
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Arizona Coyotes scored five unanswered goals on the way to a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, added an assist while Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the second […]
