sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
KWCH.com
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newman University Athletics confirmed the death of a member of its men’s soccer team. The university said Austin Madubuike died Sunday after a week in the Intensive Care Unit at a Fort Smith, Ark. hospital. The university said Madubuike was a first-year junior from Toronto,...
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
KWCH.com
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
ksal.com
KWU Begins Two Major Projects
The Kansas Wesleyan University campus was a busy place over the weekend in Salina with numerous homecoming-related activities. Though homecoming is over, things aren’t going to slow down much on campus. During homecoming, among other things, KWU broke ground on two major projects. They include:. A new student housing...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme wind, high fire danger, rain & storm chances
We will see a slight uptick in moisture in central and eastern Kansas this afternoon. As the front swings through, it will help a few isolated showers and storms get going after 5 PM.
Career Quest going county wide
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber, through Greater Hutch, has announced that its Career Quest program is expanding. Career Quest worked with 6th grade classes to bridge the gap between education and business. Students learned from 20 different industry partners to gain knowledge of the different types of employment opportunities and what it takes to work for the companies.
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
KAKE TV
Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
historynet.com
The Hat That Makes the Lawman
Wyatt Earp is best known for his stints as a lawman in Dodge City and Tombstone, but he made his presence felt in many other Western towns. Before moving on to Dodge he lived in Wichita, Kansas. On May 27, 1874, he was arrested there for fighting. That didn’t stop Wichita Marshal Michael Meager from hiring him as a policeman on April 21, 1875. On Dec. 15, 1875, Earp arrested a drunk who had $500 in his pocket. The officer turned in the money, which earned him the phrase of the Wichita Beacon. “There are but few other places where that $500 roll would ever have been heard from,” the newspaper stated. The next spring, however, Wyatt was arrested for a pre-election altercation with William Smith, who was running for city marshal. Incumbent Meagher was reelected, but on April 2, 1876, the new city council dismissed Wyatt from the force.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
Boo at the Zoo coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — 2022 is the 30th year of Boo at the Zoo. This is a fun, kid-friendly, trick-or-treating day at your hometown Hutchinson Zoo. Come on out with your best non-scary Halloween costume as you fill your sponsor provided candy bag with candy & prizes. There will also be a bounce house donated by Inflate-o-Fun, games, and special zoo animal encounters.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
KAKE TV
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Early in-person voting begins in Sedgwick County
Early voting in-person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office starting Monday, Oct. 24.
