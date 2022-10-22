ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

NJ.com

Pequannock over Boonton - Field hockey recap

Grace Visscher and Maddy DeFillipo each scored a goal to lead Pequannock ina 2-0 victory over Boonton, in Boonton. Kaeli Robinson earned the shutout for Pequannock (6-11-1). Tayla Szmak recorded 13 saves for Boonton (7-10). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ridge over Pingry - Field hockey recap

Ridge, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, scored an overtime goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Pingry in Basking Ridge. Sophie McCain and Jenna Narleski finished with goals for ridge (15-2-2). Pingry (10-5) jumped out to a first quarter led with a goal before Ridge was able to...
RIDGE, NY
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs

Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap

Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap

Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap

Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25

Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Sean Slevin posted a goal and an assist to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Chris Londono, Robert Wasserman and Steven Gifford also scored in the win. Pascack Valley improved to 11-3-2 with the win, while Teaneck fell to 0-17. The N.J. High School Sports...
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25

Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap

Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap

Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw

St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap

Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
