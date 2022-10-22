Read full article on original website
Pequannock over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Grace Visscher and Maddy DeFillipo each scored a goal to lead Pequannock ina 2-0 victory over Boonton, in Boonton. Kaeli Robinson earned the shutout for Pequannock (6-11-1). Tayla Szmak recorded 13 saves for Boonton (7-10).
No. 6 Ridge over Pingry - Field hockey recap
Ridge, No. 6 in NJ.com's Top 20, scored an overtime goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Pingry in Basking Ridge. Sophie McCain and Jenna Narleski finished with goals for ridge (15-2-2). Pingry (10-5) jumped out to a first quarter led with a goal before Ridge was able to...
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7.
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap
Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory.
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap
Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley.
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
Pascack Valley over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Sean Slevin posted a goal and an assist to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Chris Londono, Robert Wasserman and Steven Gifford also scored in the win. Pascack Valley improved to 11-3-2 with the win, while Teaneck fell to 0-17.
Girls volleyball: Bergen Tech adds second straight Tech title to shelf
The trophy remains in the Knights’ possession. Top-seeded Bergen Tech took care of business against second-seeded Gloucester Tech on Tuesday in Hackensack, winning their second straight Tech Tournament championship 25-12, 25-15. Bergen Tech, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, focused on their two main facets of success...
Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25
Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited...
Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
Terranova leads Elmwood Park past Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Cali Terranova scored five goals to lead Elmwood Park past Garfield 6-1 in Elmwood Park. Isabella Ramirez added a goal and an assist with Brooke Kessler and Sahara Lomeli also tallying assists. Paige Roberts had one save. Elmwood Park (2-10) held a 4-0 lead at the half. Garfield falls to...
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12).
Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw
St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1).
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers' 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights' meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
