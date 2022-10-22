Shelbyville football season ends with sectional quarterfinal loss to Bedford - North Lawrence

Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Wasson gets QB sack in Olivet Nazarene's win at Missouri Baptist
Dylan Wasson had two tackles (one solo, one assist) and a quarterback sack Saturday for Olivet Nazarene in a 37-30 win at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, Missouri. Wasson, a Triton Central graduate, helped Olivet Nazarene improve to 4-3 this season and net the program’s second-consecutive road victory. Here...
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
shelbycountypost.com
Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville
Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. She was born May 14, 1951, in Tipton, the daughter of James and Mary Ellen (Small) Lord. On February 18, 1977, she married her husband of 45 years, Ronald Smelser, and he survives.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Zionsville student makes his own name on the field
Zionsville sophomore wide receiver Eugene Hilton is working to make his name known on and off the field.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
shelbycountypost.com
Danjer dominates in Bank of America Challenge Championship
Track announcer John G. Dooley summed it up. It gives you goosebumps to watch the magnificent Danjer run. The world champion lived up to the hype in the Grade 1 $269,627 Bank of America Challenge Championship to close out the richest night of Quarter Horse racing in the state of Indiana.
sujuiceonline.com
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)
Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Sgt. Matt Ames says, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47 mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital following a crash on I-70 […]
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
shelbycountypost.com
Gerald L. "Gary" Burch, 66, of Manilla
Gerald L. “Gary” Burch, 66, of Manilla, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 4, 1956, in Indianapolis, the son of James L. and Julia Ann (Cox) Burch. On June 21, 1974, he married Leslie A. Hyatt, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2011. He married Tammy Stransky on November 4, 2011, and she survives.
WRBI Radio
Four injured in car vs. minibus collision
— Four people were injured when a car collided with a minibus on I-74 at the 157-mile marker just before 5:30 pm Sunday. Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Hunger says 39-year-old Charles Simpson was driving westbound on I-74 when his car struck the back of a minibus driven by Emanuel Ford.
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
shelbycountypost.com
Northwestern Consolidated Schools board extends superintendent's contract by three years
FAIRLAND -- The Northwestern Consolidated Schools Board extended Superintendent Chris Hoke’s contract another three years at Monday’s monthly meeting. Hoke (photo, left) is currently under contract through the end of the 2023-2024 school year but the school board wanted the superintendent in place to guide the school system through an anticipated transition period in the near future of retiring administrators, directors and educators.
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
