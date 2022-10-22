ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Shelbyville football season ends with sectional quarterfinal loss to Bedford - North Lawrence

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FanSided

Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress

Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville

Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. She was born May 14, 1951, in Tipton, the daughter of James and Mary Ellen (Small) Lord. On February 18, 1977, she married her husband of 45 years, Ronald Smelser, and he survives.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Danjer dominates in Bank of America Challenge Championship

Track announcer John G. Dooley summed it up. It gives you goosebumps to watch the magnificent Danjer run. The world champion lived up to the hype in the Grade 1 $269,627 Bank of America Challenge Championship to close out the richest night of Quarter Horse racing in the state of Indiana.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Gerald L. "Gary" Burch, 66, of Manilla

Gerald L. “Gary” Burch, 66, of Manilla, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 4, 1956, in Indianapolis, the son of James L. and Julia Ann (Cox) Burch. On June 21, 1974, he married Leslie A. Hyatt, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2011. He married Tammy Stransky on November 4, 2011, and she survives.
MANILLA, IN
WRBI Radio

Four injured in car vs. minibus collision

— Four people were injured when a car collided with a minibus on I-74 at the 157-mile marker just before 5:30 pm Sunday. Ripley County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Hunger says 39-year-old Charles Simpson was driving westbound on I-74 when his car struck the back of a minibus driven by Emanuel Ford.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Northwestern Consolidated Schools board extends superintendent's contract by three years

FAIRLAND -- The Northwestern Consolidated Schools Board extended Superintendent Chris Hoke’s contract another three years at Monday’s monthly meeting. Hoke (photo, left) is currently under contract through the end of the 2023-2024 school year but the school board wanted the superintendent in place to guide the school system through an anticipated transition period in the near future of retiring administrators, directors and educators.
FAIRLAND, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

