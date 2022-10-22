Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain parts ways with Tyler Crane following two years
NORTH SHELBY – Following a two-year stint, the Oak Mountain Eagles parted ways with head football coach Tyler Crane on Monday, Oct. 24. The decision came after a 3-7 season for the Eagles in 2022. “We decided to go in a different direction moving forward,” Oak Mountain Principal Andrew...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Seniors, this one is for you
There is nothing like senior year. A new journey awaits you after it all ends, but it’s kind of impossible to believe that you are currently in the process of the end. The last fall season of sports, the last time you played your homecoming game, the last touchdown you make as an Eagle, Jaguar or Warrior, the last time you serve an ace, the last time you cheer from the sidelines and the last time you get to sport your school colors before you hit your alumni status.
Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
wtvy.com
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Shelby Reporter
Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State
After a wild weekend of college football with three undefeated teams suffering their first loss, here's where the Crimson Tide stands in the national polls.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Recreation to hold annual 5K race
PELHAM – It’s off to the races for the people of Pelham this November. The Pelham Parks & Recreation Department will hold a 5K race on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. in Pelham City Park. The race route uses all available pavement in city park according to...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
