Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain parts ways with Tyler Crane following two years

NORTH SHELBY – Following a two-year stint, the Oak Mountain Eagles parted ways with head football coach Tyler Crane on Monday, Oct. 24. The decision came after a 3-7 season for the Eagles in 2022. “We decided to go in a different direction moving forward,” Oak Mountain Principal Andrew...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
Shelby Reporter

Seniors, this one is for you

There is nothing like senior year. A new journey awaits you after it all ends, but it’s kind of impossible to believe that you are currently in the process of the end. The last fall season of sports, the last time you played your homecoming game, the last touchdown you make as an Eagle, Jaguar or Warrior, the last time you serve an ace, the last time you cheer from the sidelines and the last time you get to sport your school colors before you hit your alumni status.
SHELBY, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
MONTEVALLO, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Parks and Recreation to hold annual 5K race

PELHAM – It’s off to the races for the people of Pelham this November. The Pelham Parks & Recreation Department will hold a 5K race on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. in Pelham City Park. The race route uses all available pavement in city park according to...
PELHAM, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL

