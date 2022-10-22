ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores faces tough foe in Traverse City Central to open football playoffs

The Mona Shores Sailors will kick off the Division 2 MHSAA 2022 football playoffs on Friday evening when they host the Traverse City Central Trojans. The Sailors finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and finished the OK-Green slate in a three-way tie for first place with Muskegon and Zeeland West. All three teams finished 6-1 in the league. Shores lost to Rockford 31-27 in the second week of the season and to Muskegon 55-35 last Friday.
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores wins OK-Green volleyball championship

The Mona Shores volleyball team won the OK-Green tournament on Tuesday with a three-sets victory over Zeeland East. The Sailors (8-2 in the league) showcased strong play all around and took down Zeeland East 25-17, 26-24, 25-18. “Every girl on our team played an integral part in our success tonight,”...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Wright, Chong score goals to lead Jayhawks to Saturday soccer win

The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team got by Ancilla College on Saturday. The Jayhawks got the win by a score of 2-1. Jake Wright and Mauricio Chong each recorded a score, while Will Edwards added an assist. With the win, the Jayhawks clinched the second seed for the regional...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Alliance League volleyball tournament results from Saturday

The Muskegon Catholic Central and Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball teams competed in the Alliance League Tournament on Saturday. The Crusaders finished just shy of the top three with a fourth-place finish. MCC got by Zion Christian (25-12, 24-26, 18-16) and Grand River Prep (21-25, 25-13, 15-8). Losses came against Tri-Unity...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington wins West Michigan Conference Lakes volleyball tournament

Ludington came into the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division tournament at Oakridge undefeated in conference, and the Orioles left that way in capturing only their second conference title. Ludington won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title back in 2016, but this one might have been more special since it was...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
opb.org

Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors

Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
CULVER, OR
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
9&10 News

One Killed In Crash On US-10 In Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two-car crash in Amber Township. Deputies say emergency crews were called to the scene on US-10 around 8 a.m. Monday morning. They say after the two cars crashed, one of the cars went into the parking lot...
MASON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
FREMONT, MI

