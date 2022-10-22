Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores faces tough foe in Traverse City Central to open football playoffs
The Mona Shores Sailors will kick off the Division 2 MHSAA 2022 football playoffs on Friday evening when they host the Traverse City Central Trojans. The Sailors finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and finished the OK-Green slate in a three-way tie for first place with Muskegon and Zeeland West. All three teams finished 6-1 in the league. Shores lost to Rockford 31-27 in the second week of the season and to Muskegon 55-35 last Friday.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores wins OK-Green volleyball championship
The Mona Shores volleyball team won the OK-Green tournament on Tuesday with a three-sets victory over Zeeland East. The Sailors (8-2 in the league) showcased strong play all around and took down Zeeland East 25-17, 26-24, 25-18. “Every girl on our team played an integral part in our success tonight,”...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart has rough day at West Michigan Conference Rivers Division volleyball tournament on Saturday
Hart went into the first ever West Michigan Conference Rivers Division tournament hosted by Hesperia seeded third, but failed to reach that height at the end of the day Saturday. Starting out strong, the Pirates defeated Mason County Central 25-16 and 25-15 in the first round. But they hit a...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to highly ranked Rockford in Division 1 regional soccer
PORTAGE — The Grand Haven boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night. The Bucs dropped a 2-0 decision to undefeated Rockford, which came into the game ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 1 in the latest rankings by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City falls to Morley-Stanwood in conference tournament, finishes as runner-up
The Kent City volleyball team finished as runner-up in the CSAA Conference-Silver Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles got by Newaygo in the quarter-finals (25-13, 25-7) and Central Montcalm in the semi-finals (25-14, 25-10). The Eagles advanced to the finals where they fell short against Morley Stanwood in two sets (25-15,...
localsportsjournal.com
Wright, Chong score goals to lead Jayhawks to Saturday soccer win
The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team got by Ancilla College on Saturday. The Jayhawks got the win by a score of 2-1. Jake Wright and Mauricio Chong each recorded a score, while Will Edwards added an assist. With the win, the Jayhawks clinched the second seed for the regional...
localsportsjournal.com
Alliance League volleyball tournament results from Saturday
The Muskegon Catholic Central and Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball teams competed in the Alliance League Tournament on Saturday. The Crusaders finished just shy of the top three with a fourth-place finish. MCC got by Zion Christian (25-12, 24-26, 18-16) and Grand River Prep (21-25, 25-13, 15-8). Losses came against Tri-Unity...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins West Michigan Conference Lakes volleyball tournament
Ludington came into the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division tournament at Oakridge undefeated in conference, and the Orioles left that way in capturing only their second conference title. Ludington won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title back in 2016, but this one might have been more special since it was...
localsportsjournal.com
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School
The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
localsportsjournal.com
Bullseye: Axe throwing league brings something fresh to West Michigan
MUSKEGON– — Mike Lewis has taken West Michigan by storm. Along with his partner, Ash Masse, they’ve brought a sport to the area that anyone can enjoy: Axe throwing. It’s the first of its kind in this area, and its future is bright. On Tuesday, Wednesday...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
Teen critically injured in crash near Zeeland high school campus
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A Zeeland teen was critically injured Thursday, Oct. 20, in crash with a gravel truck near Zeeland East High School. The 17-year-old victim was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital by an Aero Med helicopter that landed in the parking lot of Zeeland’s football stadium.
One Killed In Crash On US-10 In Mason County
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two-car crash in Amber Township. Deputies say emergency crews were called to the scene on US-10 around 8 a.m. Monday morning. They say after the two cars crashed, one of the cars went into the parking lot...
nbc25news.com
Police department provides update on missing Fremont family
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
