Match 15 Preview: Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish wrap up their home portion of the regular season schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in a midweek matchup against Michigan for Senior Night. The Senior Night ceremony will occur before the contest. The game will be televised on ACCN.
#5 Irish Win Sixth Straight With 3-0 Victory at Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 5 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (14-2-0, 7-2-0) won its sixth in a row with a 3-0 road victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-6-2, 3-6-0). As a result, the Irish keep pace with Florida State and North Carolina in a now three-way tie for first place. The Irish will host No. 10 Duke at home on Oct. 27 in the regular-season finale with a share of the regular season title up for grabs.
Urgency Takes Center Stage For The Irish
Before Michael Mayer had shattered more records and before Isaiah Foskey had again shown the promise of a high-level NFL Draft pick and before Logan Diggs had shouldered his heaviest load since his prep days at Archbishop Rummel in Boutte, Louisiana, Notre Dame had made a 7-letter vow as its season rested on its line of demarcation.
Irish top Pittsburgh, Penn State in 2022-23 season opener
Final Dual Meet Scores (PDF) The 2022-23 Notre Dame swimming and diving season is now underway, and it could not have started better for first-year head swimming coach Chris Lindauer and third-year head diving coach Mark Bradshaw. In a Friday and Saturday dual meet, the Irish emerged with four wins;...
Irish Compete at ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team had several of its members compete at the ITA Midwest Regionals this past weekend in Ann Arbor. Julia Andreach, Maria Olivia Castedo, Nibi Ghosh, Page Freeman, Akari Matsuno, Bojana Pozder and Yashna Yellayi each competed in the singles event. The pairings of Castedo/Freeman, Ghosh/Andreach, Matsuno/Pozder and Yellayi paired with freshman Rylie Hanford in the doubles event.
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - UNLV
4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s win in the program’s first-ever meeting with UNLV. Finally, Notre Dame mustered a three-phases-win. Buoyed early by special teams excellence, carried by a pressuring defense and then closing with a will-imposing fourth-quarter running game, the Fighting Irish dispatched UNLV, 44-21, Saturday afternoon inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Game 16 Preview: @ Wake Forest
#5 Notre Dame (13-2-0, 6-2-0) at Wake Forest (9-5-2, 3-5-0) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The last regular-season road test awaits No. 5 Notre Dame women’s soccer (13-2-0, 6-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 23. The obstacle is none other than Wake Forest (9-5-2, 3-5-0). First touch is set for 5 pm ET on ACCNX.
Irish Fall to Virginia on the Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in three sets to Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Gymnasium. The Irish trailed 12-8 in the first set, but a 5-0 run from the Irish gave Notre Dame the 13-12 advantage. The Irish led 20-16 but the Cavaliers weren’t going anywhere as they made it an even 21-21. Notre Dame led 24-21, but UVA tied it up yet again at 24-24 and went on to take the 27-25 set one win.
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.24.22)
October 24, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse. October 24, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse.
Five facts about NC State's Week 8 opponent: Virginia Tech
1. The Hokies (2-5, 1-3 ACC) are led by first-year head coach Brent Pry. Pry was named Virginia Tech's head coach Nov. 30, 2021. Prior to taking over in Blacksburg, he spent eight seasons at Penn State as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Although Pry's in year one leading...
Irish Use Special Effort to Top UNLV 44-21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team utilized a special effort from junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and rode a strong performance from the offensive line and sophomore running back Logan Diggs to secure a 44-21 victory over the visiting UNLV Rebels. The Irish improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rebels fall to 4-4. The game was the Irish’s Cleats for a Cause game. The Irish wore special edition cleats with the logos of four non-profit organizations from the South Bend community. ‘Cleats for a Cause’ will support the South Bend Center for the Homeless, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, the YMCA of Greater Michiana and Cultivate Food Rescue. The game-worn footwear will be auctioned off with all proceeds equally distributed among the four charities.
Irish Split With Broncos Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The No. 13 University of Notre Dame hockey team split their season series with No. 17 Western Michigan Saturday night, falling to the Broncos 4-0. The Broncos struck first following a net-front scramble. Ryan Bischel made the initial saves but was unable to cover the puck and a WMU attacker eventually capitalized with their first of the night. Minutes later a shot beat Bischel high and the Broncos carried their lead to the intermission.
Irish Blank Broncos On Night One
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish topped No. 17 Western Michigan, 2-0, to open their home-and-home series with the Broncos Friday night and pick up their first shutout of the season. The Irish defense buckled down in the victory, blocking 13 shots in the contest while Ryan Bischel made 30 saves between the pipes for his third career shutout.
Wilburn announced as 2022 recipient of ACC UNITE Award
The Irish swim and dive community continues to make a great impact both in and out of the pool. This week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced senior Cason Wilburn as the male Notre Dame recipient of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the racial and social justice areas.
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Parry McCluer at Covington
COVINGTON, VA (WFXR) — The Covington Cougars played their final home game in school history Friday Night at Casey Field. Covington would get the win as they beat the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues 32-0. Covington will merge with Alleghany High School next season.
Fall brings high tourism to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va (WFXR) — As the leaves turn orange across Southwest Virginia, you may notice more travelers coming through the area. For some local businesses, fall is crucial to keeping their business afloat. Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford no longer packs and grows apples for commercial sale, instead relies entirely upon tourism to keep its […]
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
Daleville and Tinker Cliffs
We were excited for town so we got up and out in darkness…which at this point is easy to do as sunrise isn’t until 7:22AM. We hiked less than a mile into Daleville under headlight and settled in at a coffee shop. We enjoyed some excellent coffee, caught up on our blog and planned our next week of hiking. Eric walked down to the post office to collect some additional items we purchased online (thicker socks, warmer gloves). We also ran over to the Supercuts in the shopping plaza and sheered off some unnecessary inches of hair.
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
Blacksburg housing concerns continue
BLACKSBURG, Va. – “Anyone who says we don’t need more housing in this town has not tried to buy a house in this town in the last ten years,” Blacksburg business owner Jessica Jones said. Jones owns New River Art and Fiber in Downtown Blacksburg and...
