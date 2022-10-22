SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team utilized a special effort from junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and rode a strong performance from the offensive line and sophomore running back Logan Diggs to secure a 44-21 victory over the visiting UNLV Rebels. The Irish improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rebels fall to 4-4. The game was the Irish’s Cleats for a Cause game. The Irish wore special edition cleats with the logos of four non-profit organizations from the South Bend community. ‘Cleats for a Cause’ will support the South Bend Center for the Homeless, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, the YMCA of Greater Michiana and Cultivate Food Rescue. The game-worn footwear will be auctioned off with all proceeds equally distributed among the four charities.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO