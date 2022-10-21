ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Inauguration: Draw Down the Lightning by President Liz Magill

The following Inaugural Address was delivered by Penn’s ninth President, M. Elizabeth Magill, on October 21, 2022. Let the experiment be made. With those words, Benjamin Franklin put his pen down for the day. I imagine him looking over his personal notes, waiting for the ink to dry. The date at the top of the entry was November 7th, 1749. 
Division of Public Safety: Advisory to the Penn Community

Recently, Penn, Drexel and Philadelphia Police have identified a pattern in the West Philadelphia area of a person aggressively asking for money that turns into a robbery. The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority. Drexel and Philadelphia Police continue to investigate these crimes, and Penn Public Safety has dedicated additional resources to supplement regular patrols in our area.
