d9and10sports.com
D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories
CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Playoffs: Brookville Boys Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013; KC, Slippery Rock Girls Advance
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Caleb Kornbau’s goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted Brookville to a 2-1 win over Brockway in the Class 1A first round, securing the Raiders’ first playoff win since 2013. Kornbau scored on a header from Brad Fiscus corner kick.
d9and10sports.com
Cameron County’s Narby Named Nine District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With the game and possibly Cameron County’s playoff hopes on the line in overtime against Otto-Eldred, Jacob Narby stepped to the forefront picking off a pass to seal a 28-22 win for the Red Raiders. That is why Narby is the Week 9 2022 YDL...
Long basketball road coming full circle for Jamestown alum James Rojas
(WIVB) – James Rojas knows a thing or two about adversity. Rojas graduated from Jamestown High School in 2017 as a star basketball player, but didn’t see much recruitment. He ended up at Hutchinson Community College, a junior college located in Kansas. He got his college basketball career started there, blossoming into a star in […]
wnynewsnow.com
“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
wellsvillesun.com
Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
Tioga County village gets additional $1.2M for drinking water system
WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree
A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight
A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County Government provides minutes from October 20 Commissoners meeting
MINUTES – Meeting Minutes – October 6, 2022. Marsha Dippold – Employee Support Director Dickinson Center Inc. Potter County Food Pantry Members: Dawn Bacon with Austin Food Pantry; Brenda West with Shinglehouse Food Pantry; Ruth Davis with Ulysses Food Pantry; Keri Powell with God’s Country Food Pantry.
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
USDA Forest Service to accept public comments on proposal
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season. The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
yourdailylocal.com
Council Reverses Course, Approves Grant for Riverfront Proposal
WARREN, Pa. – A week after Warren City Council voted to turn down a $170,000 DCNR grant as part of its riverfront proposal, they reversed course. During Monday’s special meeting, the council reviewed the motion for the grant, which failed by a 3-3 vote last week, with Councilman Maurice Cashman absent. On Monday, Cashman cast the deciding ‘yes’ vote, along with Mayor David Wortman, Phil Gilbert, and Jared Villella.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
